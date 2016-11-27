Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Michael Hefele will have some special support against Wigan Athletic.

That’s because a group of fans from his previous club, Dynamo Dresden, have made the trip over to visit him.

They’ve been at Town’s training ground, PPG Canalside, where head coach David Wagner is preparing his side to take on Wigan in front of the live Sky TV cameras.

Town are looking for a seventh home win of the campaign, which would lift then back up to fourth in the Championship table.

Hefele is hoping to earn a 13th appearance of the season.

And the fans from his homeland will be hoping he does exactly that, and helps Town win.

Hefele tweeted, alongside a picture of the fans from Germany: “I am so thankful and proud of this crazy support!! Friendship @htafcdotcom @dynamodresden #HEF44.”

The 26-year-old defender was a massively popular promotion winner with Dresden and the fans loved him not only for his style of play, but for his interaction with the fans.

He is similarly well thought of at Town, where supporters have taken him to their hearts.