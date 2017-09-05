Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EA Sports' newest FIFA game comes out on September 29, with Huddersfield Town taking their rightful place amongst the Premier League's elite.

The John Smith's Stadium will also feature on the game for the first time ever, with only English top flight club's having their grounds generated on the game.

If the last edition of FIFA is anything to go by, fans will also have the option of Alex Hunter playing for the Terriers on the Journey mode - although the first trailer has the Englishman in a selection of Champions League teams' shirts.

That mode allows players to control the life of Hunter - a youngster on his way to becoming one of the world's best players.

But fans of the game won't have to wait that long to get their first fix of the new game.

The demo is set to be released two weeks earlier on September 15, with players able to download it on Xbox One, PS4, PS3, Xbox 360, PC and Nintendo Switch through their respective stores.

The teaser of the main game will allow players to play a four-minute half match with a limited selection of teams, with a small portion of the Journey mode also included to whet fans' appetite.

The teams included in the demo this year include: Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich, PSG, LA Galaxy and Toronto FC.