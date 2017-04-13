Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will get an early taste of SkyBet Championship goal-line technology – if they make the Play-Offs.

The use of the technology throughout the league was originally scheduled to be approved at the English Football League's annual general meeting in June.

However, an extraordinary general meeting last week moved for it to be used in next month's Championship play-off semi-finals before being rolled out the following season.

The moves comes in order to give Championship clubs more time to install the necessary infrastructure ahead of the new campaign beginning in August.

The technology, which tells match officials if the ball has crossed the goal line or not, has been used in the Premier League since 2013, as well as in some League Cup ties and the EFL play-off finals at Wembley.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "The introduction of goal-line technology is a significant step forward for Championship clubs and reflects the importance of the outcome of every single game in the division.

"We are extremely aware of the difficult decisions facing match officials and this will help officials to make the right calls on goal-line incidents, even in the tightest of situations.

"Goal-line technology has proven to be popular and effective in the Premier League as well as other mainstream sports. I am sure it will also become a welcome and useful addition to our broadcast coverage.

"It has already proved successful elsewhere in our competitions and I'm confident it will have a similar positive impact week in, week out in the SkyBet Championship, starting with this year's Championship play-off semi-finals."