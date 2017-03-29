Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Eddie Gray is looking forward to Leeds United's 'exciting' promotion run-in and feels the side can still gain automatic SkyBet Championship promotion.

Garry Monk’s side headed into the international break on the back of an impressive 2-0 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving them eight points behind the second-placed Seagulls.

And although the odds are stacked against them, the former Whites legend believes the side are still very much in the automatic promotion mix.

Speaking to LUTV, the 69-year-old declared the situation as 'exciting' ahead of the final month of the domestic season.

He said: “It’s very exciting if you look at the position we’ve put ourselves in.

“We’ve an opportunity to obviously finish in the top six, which I think we will.

“But we’re still hunting down the top two - it will be difficult, but the form we’re in, the way we’ve have been playing and the resilience we’ve shown…we've got a chance.”

Leeds' next two games could prove vital to their automatic promotion hopes - travelling to fellow promotion rivals Reading FC on Saturday before facing Brentford away three days later.