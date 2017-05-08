Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

EFL chief Shaun Harvey has suggested Huddersfield Town may escape punishment for making 10 changes during the side's 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City last weekend.

After securing a Play-Off place earlier in the same week, David Wagner's team selection brought consternation from a number of opposing managers and media who perceived the changes as fielding a weakened side.

The home win for the Blues was Harry Redknapp's first in charge of the club and only the third in 24 Championship games, helping the Blues to avoid relegation with Blackburn Rovers the trapdoor victims after the final round of games this weekend.

The EFL wrote to Huddersfield Town to ask for their observations on the matter but Harvey has since told BBC Sport Huddersfield "(they)probably deserve the right to plan for the Play-Offs".

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek, Harvey said: "Over a 46-game season there are lots of changes to teams, and they only tend to get highlighted at the very end.

"We certainly understand why Nottingham Forest and Blackburn were disappointed by Huddersfield's decision.

"But Huddersfield make their decisions based on their reasons. It's very subjective what a full-strength side is, because a full-strength side is the 11 players who are selected by the manager at the time to do a particular job.

"If people believe the team could have been stronger and would have given them a better chance of winning, that's where credibility gets questioned."