The English Football League is is forming new rules around team selections after Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner made 10 changes to his Town side that travelled to St Andrew's last season.

The league is 'working up a policy' which would make managers select a certain amount of players who featured in the previous match after a number of clubs supported a proposal put forward to the league.

The new rules would come into play from the fourth Thursday in March until the end of the season with the aim of keeping any affect on relegation and promotion battles to a minimum.

Town sparked outrage from relegation-threatened sides Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers when they fielded a much-changed side against strugglers Birmingham City.

Head coach Wagner made 10 changes to the side that secured a play-off spot at Molineux in midweek, with the Blues eventually running out 2-0 victors.

The EFL investigated the Terriers' team selection, but did not take any action as there is no definition of 'full-strength' in the current rulebook.

The league has now moved to strengthen the rule to stop anything similar happening in the future - something Town fans will not mind now that their side are out of the EFL and into the Premier League.

On the proposed rule change, an EFL statement said: "The circumstances faced by the EFL at the end of the season in relation to the requirement for members to play full-strength sides in league matches were considered. The EFL is working up a policy to determine what constitutes a full-strength team to remove any further potential reputational damage to the EFL and its competitions.

"A significant number of clubs supported preliminary proposals that would require managers to include a yet to be defined number of outfield players who featured on the team sheet in the previous game.

"This requirement would take effect from the fourth Thursday in March to the conclusion of the season".