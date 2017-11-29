Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elias Kachunga looks the man most likely to immediately benefit from Rajiv van La Parra’s Huddersfield Town suspension.

The 25-year-old German appears the front-runner to replace the banned Dutchman in David Wagner’s starting line-up at Arsenal.

Kachunga is looking for his first goal of the season – after being leading scorer last term – and may well get the opportunity at the Emirates Stadium after being on the bench for the 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City on Sunday.

While head coach Wagner says he won’t make up his mind on the starting XI until after training today, three of his midfield options – Kasey Palmer, Joe Lolley and Abdelhamid Sabiri – are unlikely to make the frame, having played in a behind-closed-doors Under 23 friendly against Brentford yesterday.

Unless Wagner decides to make other midfield changes or switch system – Jonathan Hogg, Aaron Mooy and Danny Williams got the nod against City with Tom Ince out wide – then it would seem Kachunga or Collin Quaner are the natural fit to replace Van La Parra.

Quaner went on to replace Ince, wide right, for the final nine minutes against City, and has become recognised as an effective ‘impact’ option, but maybe Kachunga is the more likely to play from the start and add to his 14 appearances so far.