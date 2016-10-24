Elias Kachunga is a different class and four other things we learned from Huddersfield Town's win over Derby County

A dramatic stoppage time winner from forward Elias Kachunga gave Huddersfield Town a first Championship win in three games against Derby County at the weekend.

It was the perfect response from David Wagner's men after their previous two games had ended in defeat against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston North End.

The victory moved Town back up to third in the table with a tricky trip to London to face Fulham FC up next Saturday.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson assesses the win.

1. There’s no doubting Town’s fitness level

This is a subject often brought up - and Town looked decidedly stronger than Derby in the closing stages.

That’s despite having played at Preston North End last Wednesday while Derby faced Brentford 24 hours earlier.

Elias Kachunga’s goal was Town’s second injury-time winner of the season after Jonathan Hogg’s at home to Barnsley and the fifth league goal scored after the 80-minute mark.

2. Ain’t nobody like Kachunga

To be fair, Town do have Nahki Wells, who has three goals to his name this season and 42 in total for the club.

But his fellow forward Elias Kachunga has counted five times since his arrival on loan from FC Ingolstadt during the close-season.

Harry Bunn put in a lovely cross, but the German’s dramatic winner against Derby was sweetly headed home, giving keeper Scot Carson no chance.

3. Hail Harry

Harry Bunn in training with Huddersfield Town down at PPG Canalside.

Harry Bunn finished top of the Town assists charts with nine last season.

And he got his first of the current campaign against Derby.

The 23-year-old hasn’t been a regular so far - but he still has a crucial contribution to make.

4. Mooy makes a difference

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Town's Aaron Mooy in action.

Australian ace Aaron Mooy failed to make the starting side for the first time since his arrival on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

He was rested, but came off the bench at the same time as Harry Bunn to give Town a fresh feel.

The stats show that with 815, Mooy has completed more passes than any other player in the Championship.

5. Nice to see Danny keep it clean

Huddersfield Town 1 Derby County 0, 22.10.16: Town's Danny Ward makes a save.

On-loan Liverpool keeper Danny Ward had a tough time at Preston North End, where Town lost 3-1 last Wednesday.

So it was great to see the Wales international respond with a fourth clean sheet for the club.

Now for another at Fulham on Saturday.