Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga is focused on the Championship run-in despite reported interest from Premier League sides.

The Ingolstadt loanee has been linked with top flight clubs Watford, Middlesbrough and Everton after a sterling first season in English football.

Kachunga is Town's top scorer - finding the net 11 times so far this season - and has also chipped in with two assists.

The German is a willing runner and has become a mainstay of David Wagner's side, playing 2,799 minutes of Championship football - more than any other Town man.

The forward is enjoying life in Huddersfield and has not been distracted by a proposed Premier League switch.

In an interview with Transfermarkt.co.uk, he said: "It is great to hear about the interest from Premier League clubs, of course. But on the other hand, I want to focus on the remaining Championship games.

"I want to produce some good performances. My family and my agent take care of such things. I don't think about it right now.

"I feel extremely comfortable at Huddersfield and in the team so it is not the case that I want to leave again in summer."

The striker went on to speak about Town's incredible run in the Championship, crediting head coach David Wagner with the squad's success.

"We worked pretty well during pre-season training and started good into the season," he said. "We simply see that our daily hard work is paying off.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Town players celebrate after win over Reading FC Share this video Watch Next

"We worked a lot on our condition and tactics to achieve a higher level. We also have the right people in our team. They are good lads who want to work together.

"The manager takes his time to talk to the all players in order to improve. All that together has taken us to the current position."

He continued: "We don't think about promotion or making it to the playoffs right now, because we are doing well by focusing on the next match only.

"It is obvious that once you play such a great season you want to stay in such a good position until the end. Recent games against team from the lower half of the table have shown us that it can always be very tight in the Championship. Therefore, it is the best to just concentrate on the next game."