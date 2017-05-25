Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leading scorer Elias Kachunga is on course to be fit for Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

And the John Smith’s Stadium squad are “100% behind” Kasey Palmer in his bid to make the big day.

The popular 25-year-old Kachunga , who has 13 goals, has been a doubt since being forced off in the second leg of the semi-finals against Sheffield Wednesday.

But having been a key part of David Wagner’s promotion charge all season, the DR Congo international looks ready to confirm his availability against Reading.

“I think he will be fit,” confirmed Wagner of Kachunga at the pre-final press conference.

“He is working individually at the moment, but ‘Kacha’ is such a strong fitness guy who has played so many minutes, we think he will be okay.

“If he is able to train on Sunday with the group without any issues, then he is ready.”

Wagner, who took the squad away to Portugal last week, added: “Elias doesn’t really need the training, we just need to make sure he is healthy.

“Apart from the long-term injuries (Phil Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic) everyone is available.”

On Palmer, the head coach added: “He is as fit as he can be after almost four months out.

“He worked with the medical department at Chelsea and had two setbacks during this time, but he has worked the last three weeks with their fitness coach and, last week, with the Under 23s at Chelsea.

“Now, in our group, he has looked as good as he can and we are happy he is back in the group.

“I think the whole group are happy he is back, but I have no idea at the moment whether he will be available.

“We have four days to go and we can see how he looks after every single training session. Everyone is 100% with him.”