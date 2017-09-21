The video will start in 8 Cancel

Elias Kachunga has no concerns leading the line for Huddersfield Town against Burnley this weekend if needed.

With fellow forwards Steve Mounié out injured and Laurent Depoitre a doubt, the 25-year-old could be set to move from his wide right position to fill the Number 9 slot.

Having arrived at the club from German side FC Ingolstadt last summer as a centre forward, it is not a role that will be unfamiliar for the Democratic Republic of Congo international.

Indeed, with the niggling injuries surrounding Town’s forward artillery, Kachunga played through the middle during the mid-week Carabao Cup defeat at Crystal Palace.

“It is always good to play in the Number 9 role and we will see what happens against Burnley,” Elias Kachunga told the press ahead of the weekend clash.

“It was a good feeling and I thought I played well after a long time away from that position.

“Out wide you have to make different runs and think about the defensive side of things.

“But wherever I play it isn’t a problem for me – I just try to play well and help the team.”

And although Kachunga has impressed and adapted to Premier League life well, he is still waiting to celebrate his first top-flight goal.

However, the forward is unperturbed by his goal drought and, indeed, Town’s own overall lack of proficiency in front of goal.

“The goals will come – I don’t put pressure on myself, I will just keep working hard to score my first goal” Kachunga insisted.

“Unfortunately last time out against Leicester City my goal was offside but this sometimes happens in football and mistakes by referees happen.

“Of course we have to work hard on putting the ball in the back of the net but getting the chances in the first place is a positive thing.

“I think we saw in the second-half of the cup game on Tuesday night we are creating a lot of chances without scoring.”