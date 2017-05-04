WATCH: Elias Kachunga vows there's more to come from Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town's top goalscorer Elias Kachunga is aiming to fire the side to SkyBet Championship Play-Off glory at the end of the month.

The German marksman, who has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season, has been sidelined with a calf injury since the 1-1 draw at Derby County on Easter Monday.

But after collecting the Golden Boot award as well as the Young Terriers Player of the Year prize at Huddersfield Town's Annual Awards Ceremony on Sunday night, the 25-year-old hoped it was not the last of the accolades to come his way this campaign.

“I hope it's not the last honour I get this season – we'll see in the next games,” said Elias Kachunga after scooping his prizes.

“I came here to Huddersfield to have a good season but we're not at the end of it yet.

“There are still some important games to come and we want to prepare for these and make it a season to remember.”

The forward initially joined David Wagner's side on a season-long loan from Bundesliga outfit FC Ingolstadt but after impressing in a slightly wider role, signed a permanent deal at the club back in March.

“Getting the contract was great but I only wanted to have a good season and whether a winger or a striker score some goals,” added Kachunga.

“I'm glad I've managed to score a lot of goals and the manager has helped me a lot to settle into the team and the new position.”