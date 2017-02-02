Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Elvis Manu - a name now synonymous with transfer flops for Huddersfield Town fans.

The now 23-year-old Dutch winger came to Town on an emergency loan last January to a mixed reaction from fans.

In the eyes of the fans, David Wagner had missed out on his first-choice targets but had brought in Manu to bolster the Terriers' attacking options.

Amid several Elvis puns, Town fans were initially hopeful of the deal.

But the Tweet that would come to summarise his time at Town was this one.

Manu made his debut against Preston in the 78th minute with the score at 0-0.

After three minutes, Town went 1-0 up through Nahki Wells, but were eventually beaten 2-1 thanks to a Joel Lynch on goal and an Alan Browne header.

The diminutive midfielder picked up four more substitute appearances for the Terriers over the next two months before being recalled by Brighton due to a lack of first team opportunities.

At that point, Manu's season had ended, but at the start of this campaign the Dutchman had broken into the Seagulls' squad.

Goals against Colchester and Oxford United in the EFL Cup gave the forward a chance to show his mettle in the Championship, but the south coast club were clearly unimpressed with his 28 minutes against Brentford and one minute against Town and he was demoted to the U23s.

Brighton and Manu 'couldn't go on together' and on December 31 the midfielder joined Eredivisie side Go Ahead Eagles on a season-long loan where he has made three starts - and been subbed on all three occasions.