England manager Tinder: Who should be the new Three Lions boss?

Use our gadget to vote for your favourite to take over as England boss

England manager Sam Allardyce took charge of the team for the first time last weekend.
Sam Allardyce left his role as England manager yesterday after being caught advising how to "get around" Football Association rules on player transfers.

The former Huddersfield Town player left his post by mutual agreement with the FA last night after 67 days and one match in charge of the Three Lions.

After the sacking, an FA statement read: "He accepts he made a significant error of judgement and has apologised.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly but the FA's priority is to protect the wider interests of the game and maintain the highest standards of conduct in football.

Sam Allardyce faces the media after leaving his role as England manager

"The manager of the England men's senior team is a position which must demonstrate strong leadership and show respect for the integrity of the game at all times."

But who will the FA bring in to replace Allardyce?

Gareth Southgate is the early front runner despite the ex-Middlesbrough defender claiming he didn't think the opportunity came at the right time in June this year.

Who do you want want as the next England boss? Have your say with our England manager Tinder gadget below.

Huddersfield Town input behind the scenes for Sam Allardyce win with England in Slovakia

Clean sheet reward for World Cup qualifying preparation

