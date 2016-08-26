England Under 18 call for Huddersfield Town prospect

Highly-rated Huddersfield Town defender Jordan Williams has been called up by England Under 18s.

The 16-year-old prospect from Meltham who featured at first-team level in pre-season has previously played for England Under 17s.

The Under 18s kick-off their new campaign with a mini-tournament against Italy and Israel in the North-West next month.

They face Italy at Fleetwood Town on Thursday, September 1, then play Israel at Morecambe on Monday 5 (both 7.00).

Italy take on Israel at Stockport County on Saturday, September 3 (7.00).

Williams, a right-back who can also play in central defence, is the only defender from a Championship club.

Boss Neil Dewsnip’s other picks are Tolaji Bola (Arsenal), Jaden Brown (Tottenham Hotspur), Jonathan Dinzeyi (Tottenham), Morgan Feeney (Everton) and Ahogrenashinme Kigbu (Manchester City).

Williams, at the club since the age of nine, helped Town win the Under 21 Professional Development League II title last season.

It’s now become an Under 23 competition, but that hasn’t stopped him featuring in both Town games so far.

He joins up with the England squad at St George’s Park, Burton-upon-Trent, on Sunday.

That means he will be ruled out of Town’s Under 23 game at Hull City on Monday (7.00) as well as the home clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, September 4 (2.00).

Town Under 18s go to PDL II North leaders Sheffield United on Saturday (11.00).