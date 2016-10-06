England Under-20s set for clash with German counterparts at the John Smith's Stadium

England Under 20s are set to face Germany Under 20s at the John Smith's Stadium this Friday.

International football will be coming to Huddersfield this Friday October 7 as England Under-20s take on Germany Under-20s.

The young Lions will face their German counterparts at Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium as part of the side's preparation for the 2017 Under-20 World Cup, which takes place in South Korea next May and June.

The Anglo-German clash is just one fixture in a four-nation tournament taking place between October 5-10 and also features the Netherlands and the USA.

The tournament begins on Wednesday October 5 with the USA taking on Germany in Leigh's Sports Village before England meet the Netherlands at Oldham Athletic's Boundary Park later the same day.

After a day’s rest, Friday’s action sees the Netherlands and the USA go head-to-head in Altrincham before England take on Germany.

The action then resumes on the evening of Monday October 10 as the Young Lions and the USA face each other in Rochdale while the Netherlands face Germany simultaneously at Leigh.

On-loan Barnsley forward Adam Armstrong is just one of the players likely to be on show for England Under 20s.

The Under-20s' assistant coach, Paul Williams, will take charge of the matches after head coach and former Town player Aidy Boothroyd stepped up to oversee the Under-21s development due to Gareth Southgate becoming temporary England manager in light of Sam Allardyce's recent sacking.

Speaking ahead of the game, former Nottingham Forest and Southampton coach Williams said: "It’s been great working with Aidy and the U20s this season, so to take on the team for these games over the next few months is a big honour and privilege for me.

"We have a very talented group of players in the Under-20s this season, and it’s been fantastic to work with them so far. It’s an exciting time to be involved for both them as young footballers and us as staff members."

The Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Grimsby Town, loan from Manchester United), Luke Southwood (Reading)

Defenders: Jake Clarke-Salter (Bristol Rovers, loan from Chelsea), Callum Connolly (Everton), Dael Fry (Rotherham United, loan from Middlesbrough), Jonjoe Kenny (Everton), Tafari Moore (FC Utrecht, loan from Arsenal), Taylor Moore (Bristol City), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Lewis Cook (AFC Bournemouth), Kieran Dowell (Everton), Ovie Ejaria (Liverpool), Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Reece Oxford (West Ham United), Louis Reed (Sheffield United)

Forwards: Adam Armstrong (Barnsley, loan from Newcastle United), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Harrison Chapman (Sheffield United, loan from Middlesbrough), Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic), Callum Roberts (Newcastle United), Patrick Roberts (Celtic, loan from Manchester City), Dominic Solanke (Chelsea)

Tickets for the Huddersfield encounter are priced at £3 for adults and £1.50 for concessions with the kick-off scheduled for 7pm.