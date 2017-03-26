Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England take on Lithuania today in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Gareth Southgate's men were unlucky in losing to Germany earlier on in the week, but have a much simpler task at hand today - despite the outcome being much more significant.

Lithuania are ranked 107th in the World, 93 places behind 14th seeded England, so a home match against the minnows should be easy work for Southgate's side.

The manager has called up Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson to the squad after Chris Smalling withdrew with an injury, while Jermain Defoe will be hoping to make a first England appearance since facing Chile in November 2013.

Who would you pick to ensure England take all three points later today?

Use our team selector gadget to name your starting XI.