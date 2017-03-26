England take on Lithuania today in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.
Gareth Southgate's men were unlucky in losing to Germany earlier on in the week, but have a much simpler task at hand today - despite the outcome being much more significant.
Lithuania are ranked 107th in the World, 93 places behind 14th seeded England, so a home match against the minnows should be easy work for Southgate's side.
Video Loading
Watch Next
- WATCH: 60 seconds with Huddersfield Town forward 1:00
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans make long trip down2:04
- WATCH: Joe Lolley ready to kick-on for Huddersfie3:33
- See what Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindle4:32
- WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner makes 3:55
- Scene after crash on Sheffield Road near Holmfirth0:34
- The poem Roxy's mum chose to be read out at her d0:48
- Man dies in mill at Golcar0:42
- Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S0:38
- Taxi driver describes the shocking baseball bat a1:00
The manager has called up Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson to the squad after Chris Smalling withdrew with an injury, while Jermain Defoe will be hoping to make a first England appearance since facing Chile in November 2013.
Who would you pick to ensure England take all three points later today?
Use our team selector gadget to name your starting XI.