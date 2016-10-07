England host Malta at Wembley on Saturday with Gareth Southgate taking temporary control of the senior side for the first time since Sam Allardyce was unceremoniously sacked earlier this month.

A match against the 176th ranked side in World football is just what the doctor ordered for England who are at "rock bottom", according to former Three Lions captain Alan Shearer.

The BBC pundit claimed England were the "laughing stock" of football and left-back Danny Rose agreed in a press conference earlier this week.

WATCH: Gareth Southgate speaks at his first press conference as England boss

England have slipped to 12th in the World rankings and many will debate whether they should even be there following an abysmal showing at Euro 2016 in the summer, despite heading to France full of confidence.

There were a couple of surprises in Southgate's squad, with Glen Johnson's call up the stand out decision, but the Stoke right-back has since withdrawn due to an injury.

Burnley's Michael Keane has since been given his first England call up to replace the defender.

