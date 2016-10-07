England v Malta: Our sports writers pick their Three Lions teams at the weekend

England face Malta at Wembley tomorrow in their second 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The Three Lions scraped through their opening encounter with a 1-0 win over Slovenia and will be looking to pile on the goals against the 176th ranked side in international football.

Gareth Southgate takes charge of the Three Lions as caretaker manager following Sam Allardyce's dismissal earlier this month and the former Middlesbrough boss has some thinking to do.

WATCH: Gareth Southgate's first England press conference as caretaker in full

Glen Johnson, Phil Jagielka and Raheem Sterling have all pulled out of the squad due to injury, with Michael Keane and Andros Townsend stepping in to replace them.

Here's who our sports writers have picked in their England teams to face Malta on Saturday.

Rory Benson's England team

Rory Benson - (4-4-2, diamond): Forster; Walker, Stones, Keane, Rose; Henderson, Alli, Townsend, Antonio; Vardy, Rashford.

I guess the biggest talking point in my team is the omission of Wayne Rooney.

Despite being England's top goalscorer, Rooney doesn't make the cut in my team because of his generally poor performances in an England shirt since bursting on the scene in 2004.

If I had to he'd be played in my midfield, but Jordan Henderson has played well for Liverpool this campaign and deserves a start in the heart of the midfield - Adam Lallana would also be in the team over Dele Alli were he fit.

Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford have been included as they are England's most explosive strikers and Michael Keane, Michail Antonio and Andros Townsend have been included to try and freshen up this England side at rock bottom.

I've gone for Fraser Forster in goal ahead of Joe Hart for no other reason than I've seen more of the Saints keeper and he has been solid in the matches I've watched him play in.

Blake Welton's England team to face Malta on Saturday afternoon.

Blake Welton - (3-4-3, diamond): Hart; Cahill, Stones, Keane; Dier, Alli, Walcott, Antonio; Vardy, Rashford, Sturridge.

Ok, so England are playing Malta, a team ranked joint 176 in world football, alongside Laos and just in front of Chinese Taipei.

No doubt like any minnow international side they will consist of a butcher, a baker and a candlestick maker as well as a coach driver to park the metaphoric bus in their own penalty area for the full 90 minutes.

One of England's problems over the decades is their constant conservative game full of fear – and if Gareth Southgate wants the job on a permanent basis then he needs to make an opening statement of intent with his selection tomorrow night.

Go bold, all out attack and ask the Three Lions to deliver an emphatic 5,6,7-0 scoreline.

Personnel-wise Michael Keane deserves a shout in place of the over-rated Chris Smalling while Theo Walcott, Michail Antonio and Marcus Rashford are all in on form.

Wayne Rooney? He'd be lucky to even get in the Maltese side these days – a star who faded a long time ago.

Mel Booth's England team to face Malta on Saturday

Mel Booth - (4-2-3-1): Heaton; Walker, Stones, Cahill, Rose; Antonio, Dier, Chamberlain, Alli, Walcott; Rashford.

Yes, I've been David Wagnered!

Traditionally a 4-4-2 fan, I've gone down a new route and led the attack with Marcus Rashford, simply because it's the ideal match to let him collect some senior goals, even if it means leaving out the excellent Jamie Vardy.

Dele Alli has to be there to help him along from the start in my opinion with a couple of Arsenal widemen providing problems for the Malta back line.

I've shifted Michail Antonio to a more central role on the right of Eric Dier, giving England a very creative base (and because Antonio played for Tooting & Mitcham, where I have friends!).

In goal it's time to give Tom Heaton some experience. He's had only three minutes in a senior England shirt so far, so this qualifier couldn't be better timed to give him a full game.

Doug Thomson's England side to face Malta

Doug Thomson - (4-4-2): Hart; Walker, Stones, Cahill, Rose; Antonio, Alli, Henderson, Walcott; Rooney, Vardy.

I've gone traditional with a 4-4-2 formation and tried to add a local-ish flavour for a game England should win without too much messing around.

Former Penistone Grammar School pupil John Stones plays centre-back, ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Michail Antonio takes a wing berth and Jamie Vardy, once of Stocksbridge Park Steels and FC Halifax Town, is up front.

Meanwhile Joe Hart and Wayne Rooney provide experience at either end of the line-up.

Pete Barrow's England team to face Malta.

Pete Barrow - (3-1-4-2): Heaton; Walker, Stones, Rose; Dier; Walcott, Rooney, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Rashford, Vardy.

Against opposition such as Malta it is the perfect chance to give players chances and look at tactical options.

Burnley keeper Heaton is deserving of an opportunity and would be played behind what is essentially a three-man defence with Stones central and Walker and Rose outside him, with the cover of Dier deep in midfield to shield the defence - possibly even operating in a sweeping role.

Rooney and Henderson are played in central midfield prompting Walcott and Oxlade-Chamberlain on the flanks with natural goalscorers Vardy and Rashford given a remit to get forward and stay forward whenever possible.