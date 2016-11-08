Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England face Scotland at Wembley on Friday in Group F of the European World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

The Three Lions top the group with seven points ahead of Lithuania in second with five.

Slovenia - who drew with England last time out - sit just above Scotland in third, with the Scots a point behind on four.

Slovakia have one win from their opening three matches, with Malta rounding out the group still without a point.

Harry Kane and Jack Wilshere have both been included in the England squad after missing out last time around, while Chris Smalling and Luke Shaw have been ruled out with injuries.

For the visitors, Scott Brown has come out of international retirement after just two months on the sidelines in order to face the Auld enemy in their first competitive meeting since 1999.

Who would you pick to face the Scots at Wembley?

Use our team selector below to have your say.