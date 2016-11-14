Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England face Spain in a friendly match at Wembley tomorrow having beaten Scotland 3-0 at the same venue on Friday.

Harry Kane has been released from the national side to aid his recovery from an ankle injury that saw him sidelined for seven weeks.

Other than that, England's squad remains the same but interim boss Gareth Southgate may look to ring the changes for the friendly fixture against the 2010 World Cup winners.

Although the match means nothing for the national teams' hopes of World Cup qualification, it could prove pivotal in Southgate's bid to become the next permanent England manager.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Southgate speaks after England's 3-0 win over Scotland Share this video Watch Next

The win over Scotland saw Southgate's odds shorten to become the next boss, but speculation over the position is still rife.

And the former Middlesbrough manager weants to know his future within the next month.

"It will be important for me to know what I'm doing after the middle of November," he said.

"We've got a European U21 Championship to prepare for and the seniors have got their next round of qualifiers (in March).

"Of course everybody is going to want to know, I guess, by the end of November, middle of December, where everything is heading so we can decide who is responsible for which parts of the organisation's work."