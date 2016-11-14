Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England's recent record over Spain has not been particularly impressive, with the Three Lions notching just two wins over La Furia Roja this millennium - but Spain haven't always been on top.

When David Seaman saved Miguel Angel Nadal’s penalty on June 22, 1996, it not only booked England a place in the European Championships

semi-final, it also cemented the Three Lions’ dominance over the Spanish national team.

That game was the 18th between the two nations. Victory gave England their 11th win, leaving Spain with just five.

The Three Lions had even had a seven game winning streak between October 26, 1960 and June 18, 1980.

In the six matches that followed England’s famous Euro 96 win things have mostly gone in Spain’s favour.

The first meeting between the two nations in the 21st century finished 3-0 to England, thanks to goals from Nick Barmby, Emile Heskey and Ugo

Ehiogu.

Spain won each of the next three matches though, without England even scoring a goal.

The following match, a friendly on November 12, 2011, saw England grab a 1-0 victory thanks to a Frank Lampard goal.

Spain might have felt a little cheated though having had 71% of possession and eight attempts on goal to England’s three.

Spain got their revenge this time last year with a comfortable 2-0 victory.

The last four meetings between the two countries have seen Spain average 60% of possession and England 40% - Spain have also had 37

attempts on goal to England’s 30.

Date | Fixture | Score

15 May 1929 | Spain v England | 4-3

09 Dec 1931 | England v Spain | 7-1

02 Jul 1950 | Spain v England | 1-0

18 May 1955 | Spain v England | 1-1

30 Nov 1955 | England v Spain | 4-1

15 May 1960 | Spain v England | 3-0

26 Oct 1960 | England v Spain | 4-2

08 Dec 1965 | Spain v England | 0-2

24 May 1967 | England v Spain | 2-0

03 Apr 1968 | England v Spain | 1-0

08 May 1968 | Spain v England | 1-2

26 Mar 1980 | Spain v England | 0-2

18 Jun 1980 | England v Spain | 2-1

25 Mar 1981 | England v Spain | 1-2

05 Jul 1982 | Spain v England | 0-0

18 Feb 1987 | Spain v England | 2-4

09 Sep 1992 | Spain v England | 1-0

22 Jun 1996 | England v Spain | 0-0

28 Feb 2001 | England v Spain | 3-0

17 Nov 2004 | Spain v England | 1-0

07 Feb 2007 | England v Spain | 0-1

11 Feb 2009 | Spain v England | 2-0

12 Nov 2011 | England v Spain | 1-0

13 Nov 2015 | Spain v England | 2-0