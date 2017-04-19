Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England will face old adversaries Germany at Huddersfield Town on Friday April 21 ahead of the the club's crucial SkyBet Championship clash with Fulham.

However, the Anglo-German clash is not what you may think – with heating systems manufacturers Viessmann organising the game.

The friendly football match will see Viessmann-trained heating installers play an 11-a-side “Vriendly” game at the club’s PPG Canalside Training Ground.

The German brand are Huddersfield Town club partners and have spent the past two seasons as sponsor of the club's team sheets.

On the event, Viessmann area business manager James Carter said: “The fact Huddersfield is the most German club outside Germany – with five players, a manager and an assistant manager from Germany – was not lost on Viessmann!

“There are not many sporting rivalries quite like England versus Germany and we expect a match full of emotion.”

One of the English installers to represent the Viessmann England squad will be Luke Naylor of AJN Plumbing in Huddersfield.

Luke has been a Viessmann trained installer since 2011 and also plays midfield for Golcar United, which currently play in the West Riding County Amateur Football Premier Division.

He said: “I was very happy to get the call from James Carter at Viessmann who has played football with me before.

“There has been no trial as such and I’ve never played against a German opposition before.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the team and putting on a good match for friends, family and other Viessmann installers who’ve promised to give us their support.”

Both sides will then stay to watch the game against Fulham at the John Smith’s Stadium in what promises to be a mouth-watering top of the table clash.