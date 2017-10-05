Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of the year again when domestic football grinds to a halt and the international sides come to the fore.

Most of us would rather be at the John smith's Stadium watching Town take on the likes of Manchester united, Arsenal and Liverpool, but with the World Cup qualification stages nearly over, at least we could have something to cheer.

England can book their place at the World Cup tonight with a win over Slovenia at Wembley, although a draw against the Slovenians would mean the Three Lions would just need a point from their final match against Lithuania in Vilnius to guarantee a spot.

Gareth Southgate will be without Phil Jones and Fabian Delph for the clash, with both withdrawing through injury, but Tottenham Hotspur youngster Harry Winks has been called up as a result of the injuries.

The in-form Harry Kane will captain the side after netting a brace against Town last weekend.

But who would you pick to take to the field with the forward tonight? Use our team selector below to name your England XI.