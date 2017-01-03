Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

England star Sue Smith reckons Huddersfield Town can remain firmly the course as they bid for the Championship play-offs.

The 93-times capped Lioness watched Monday’s 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic for the BBC’s Final Score in her role as a media pundit.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans brighten up a drab affair against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

It wasn’t the best of games - but former Leeds player Smith still liked what she saw from David Wagner’s side.

“You have to give Wigan some credit for working hard to stop Huddersfield playing,” said the winger, who was most recently at Doncaster Rovers Belles.

“But it’s often said that a good side can still win when not at their best, and Huddersfield are a good side.

“I like what David Wagner has done in terms of introducing a different style and philosophy.

“I’ve seen Huddersfield a few times and I enjoy watching them.

“I like the possession, passing and pressing game they play, and Aaron Mooy and Elias Kachunga have really been catching the eye.

“And I thought the way Nahki Wells took his goal at Wigan was excellent.

“It wasn’t the flashiest of finishes, but he had that anticipation to be in the right place at the right time to score after the keeper could only parry Kachunga’s shot.

“I know Huddersfield had a difficult spell a few months back, but recent results suggest they have turned the corner.

“I really hope they can push on and make the play-offs, and I don’t see why they shouldn’t.”

Smith, who scored 16 goals for England and was among the first female players to be offered a central contract by the Football Association, was also impressed by Town’s travelling support.

There were 3,892 in a 13,480 crowd at the DW Stadium and she added: “They were unreal.

“Having that kind of backing at an away game must be a huge bonus for the players. It really does help.

“The Huddersfield fans got louder as the game went on, and their reaction to the (81st-minute goal) was great to see.

“I spent eight years at Leeds so I know what football means in West Yorkshire.

“I know there’s a lot of rivalry, but it’s good to see Huddersfield and Leeds United near the top of the Championship and Bradford City doing well in League One.

“All three have pulled in good crowds over the Christmas period, and it’s great that the supporters’ loyalty is being rewarded.”

Smith, who comes from Prescot, near Liverpool, and has also been at Tranmere Rovers and Lincoln, is currently weighing up her playing options.

“I’m really enjoying my media work, and it’s an area I would like to pursue,” she explained.

“But I do feel I have another season in me, and I have talked to a few different clubs, including Doncaster.

“Because the Women’s Super League is reverting to a winter format, there will be a bridging season from February to May, so I will have to decide fairly soon.”