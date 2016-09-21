Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

English football’s dirtiest derbies: Where Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United rank

  • Updated
  • By ,

David Wagner's men were all conquering at Elland Road a fortnight ago but where does the West Yorkshire clash rate historically for bookings?

VIEW GALLERY
Leeds United 0 Huddersfield Town 1, 10.09.16: Town's Harry Bunn and Leeds United's Charlie Taylor battle for the ball.

The pride, the passion, the rivalry - nothing can beat a good derby day fixture or the feeling of winning against your local rivals.

A fortnight ago Huddersfield Town gained the West Yorkshire bragging rights as an Aaron Mooy goal early in the second half was enough to sink Leeds United at Elland Road.

There was the usual pre-match social media chatter as well as heightened media interest but where does the West Yorkshire clash rank in comparison to other encounters?

This weekend sees the return of one of the dirtiest derbies in English football as Wrexham AFC play host to Chester in the cross-border derby at Saturday lunchtime.

English football’s dirtiest derbies - Amount of Red Cards Given

The rivalry between the two clubs is the biggest outside of the Football League and one that seems to spill out onto the pitch with police declaring the game 'a bubble match' for away day supporters over recent seasons - being escorted to and from the ground.

The derby has been contested 10 times over the last 10 seasons and has seen 45 yellow cards, three straight reds and one second yellow card.

That makes the cross-border derby the fifth dirtiest in English football to have been played at least five times over the last 10 seasons in terms of the average number of fair play points that the cards issued would have accrued.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate their West Yorkshire win over Leeds United

Town celebrate at Leeds
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Top of the pile is the Tyne-Wear derby - the 16 matches contested between Newcastle and Sunderland over the last 10 seasons have produced 80 yellows, four straight reds and two second yellow cards.

The East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham comes next with 86 yellows, three straight reds and four second yellows over 18 matches.

The South London derby between Crystal Palace and Millwall is third with 29 yellows, one red and one second yellow over six matches, followed by the A420 derby between Oxford and Swindon with 18 yellows, two reds and two second yellows over five matches.

English football’s dirtiest derbies - Amount of Yellow Card Bookings

In comparison, the statistics suggests Huddersfield-Leeds is a much tamer affair, ranking 14th in the overall table with 61 yellows, one red card and two second yellow bookings from 15 encounters.

The West Yorkshire derby is considered on par with the North London derby of Arsenal-Tottenham with an average of 4.5 fair play points - but just below Aston Villa-West Brom (4.9), Manchester City-Manchester United (4.8) and Brighton-Crystal Palace (4.7)

Also interestingly included is Town against Oldham Athletic which is seen further down the table, 25th in fact, with 41 yellows, one red card and one second yellow out of 13 matches.

English football’s dirtiest derbies - Amount of Red Cards Given

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest from Town and the EFL 12 months is a long time in football Aaron is jetting off again Even Jurgen loves Town these days
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

LOOK: This is how it is to be top of the Championship as Huddersfield Town train hard

Huddersfield Town training at Canalside, Leeds Road, Huddersfield, 20.09.16: Tommy Smith.

It was all smiles at PPG Canalside this afternoon as David Wagner put his table-topping players through their paces

Related Tags

Teams
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: The FIFA 17 player ratings for Championship leaders Huddersfield Town
  2. Kasey Palmer
    Why Kasey Palmer provides a welcome problem for Huddersfield Town
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    LOOK: This is how it is to be top of the Championship as Huddersfield Town train hard
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    English football’s dirtiest derbies: Where Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United rank
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Why Reading FC holds happy memories for Harry Bunn - not so much for Jonathan Hogg

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent