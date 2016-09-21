English football’s dirtiest derbies: Where Huddersfield Town vs Leeds United rank

The pride, the passion, the rivalry - nothing can beat a good derby day fixture or the feeling of winning against your local rivals.

A fortnight ago Huddersfield Town gained the West Yorkshire bragging rights as an Aaron Mooy goal early in the second half was enough to sink Leeds United at Elland Road.

There was the usual pre-match social media chatter as well as heightened media interest but where does the West Yorkshire clash rank in comparison to other encounters?

This weekend sees the return of one of the dirtiest derbies in English football as Wrexham AFC play host to Chester in the cross-border derby at Saturday lunchtime.

English football’s dirtiest derbies - Amount of Red Cards Given

The rivalry between the two clubs is the biggest outside of the Football League and one that seems to spill out onto the pitch with police declaring the game 'a bubble match' for away day supporters over recent seasons - being escorted to and from the ground.

The derby has been contested 10 times over the last 10 seasons and has seen 45 yellow cards, three straight reds and one second yellow card.

That makes the cross-border derby the fifth dirtiest in English football to have been played at least five times over the last 10 seasons in terms of the average number of fair play points that the cards issued would have accrued.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town celebrate their West Yorkshire win over Leeds United

Top of the pile is the Tyne-Wear derby - the 16 matches contested between Newcastle and Sunderland over the last 10 seasons have produced 80 yellows, four straight reds and two second yellow cards.

The East Midlands derby between Derby and Nottingham comes next with 86 yellows, three straight reds and four second yellows over 18 matches.

The South London derby between Crystal Palace and Millwall is third with 29 yellows, one red and one second yellow over six matches, followed by the A420 derby between Oxford and Swindon with 18 yellows, two reds and two second yellows over five matches.

English football’s dirtiest derbies - Amount of Yellow Card Bookings

In comparison, the statistics suggests Huddersfield-Leeds is a much tamer affair, ranking 14th in the overall table with 61 yellows, one red card and two second yellow bookings from 15 encounters.

The West Yorkshire derby is considered on par with the North London derby of Arsenal-Tottenham with an average of 4.5 fair play points - but just below Aston Villa-West Brom (4.9), Manchester City-Manchester United (4.8) and Brighton-Crystal Palace (4.7)

Also interestingly included is Town against Oldham Athletic which is seen further down the table, 25th in fact, with 41 yellows, one red card and one second yellow out of 13 matches.