LOOK: Match Action from Everton FC vs Huddersfield Town at Goodison Park, 02.12.17

Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0 by Everton today in Sam Allardyce's first game as the Toffees' manager.

Gylfi Sigurdsson opened the scoring for the Blues after latching on to a clever Dominic Calvert-Lewin flick, before the provider turned scorer with 17 minutes left to play.

Town have not picked up an away point since September 23, with the Terriers now failing to score in their last six matches on the road.

Here are your key talking points from today's clash on Merseyside.

Key moment

The first goal was always going to be crucial today and Sigurdsson managed to break the deadlock straight after the interval. It was not a good start to the second period for Town.

Moan of the match

Somebody please score an away goal. The Terriers have now gone 10 hours and 42 minutes without hitting the back of the net on opposition turf.

Talking point

Where will that crucial next away goal come from?

Man of the match

Danny Williams : Ran himself into the ground and made some important tackles and interceptions to keep Town in the match.

Tweet of the match

Referee watch

Chris Kavanagh (Manchester): A solid match for the officials.

Atmosphere

Goodison Park was quiet for large portions of the match, with only the travelling fans singing. Picked up when the home side went ahead.

Verdict

A disappointing attacking display from the Terriers. Let’s hope they can pick up their first points since early November against Brighton next weekend.