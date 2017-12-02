Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fell to a fourth consecutive Premier League defeat in a disappointing 2-0 loss at Everton FC this afternoon.

It is the first time the Terriers have suffered such a fate since 2000 as David Wagner's men put in an abject performance at Goodison Park.

After a first-half of little note, Gylfi Sigurdsson finished neatly less than two minutes into the second period with Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubling Everton's advantage in the 73rd minute.

Next up for Town is Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith's Stadium – a contest even the Town boss himself admitted is crucial to arrest the current slump and instil some much-needed confidence back into the side.

Have a look below at the quick-fire highlights from today's Premier League clash at Goodison Park...

First-Half

19 Minutes: Wayne Rooney tries an effort from 25 yards out - it hits the back of Christopher Schindler before the Everton forward goes on to foul the Town defender.

25 Minutes: Everton stopper Jordan Pickford spills a dangerous cross from Tommy Smith but Ashley Williams is on hand to clear the danger with Tom Ince lurking.

26 Minutes: Jonas Lossl denies a curling Cuco Martina effort from 25 yards out.

27 Minutes: Rooney's whipped free-kick finds Dominic Calvert-Lewin but the youngster is offside...

40 Minutes : An Ince corner is spilled by Pickford and after a nervy period in the box the Everton defenders eventually clear the danger.

Second-Half

48 Minutes: Goal - Gylfi Sigurdsson puts Everton ahead, played through after a clever flick from Calvert-Lewin.

51 Minutes: A quick Ince counter sees the forward turn Martina inside and out before firing a fierce effort into the side netting.

55 Minutes: Laurent Depoitre is inches away from having a free header but Elias Kachunga’s delicious cross is just deflected away from him.

62 Minutes: Lossl is forced into a fine save to deny Calvert-Lewin after he was put through by Rooney.

73 Minutes: Goal - Calvert-Lewin is found by Rooney and the youngster expertly chips the ball over Lossl.

76 Minutes: Smith rifles a low effort straight into Pickford's hands from an Aaron Mooy corner.

Line-Ups

Everton FC (4-3-3): Pickford; Williams, Martina, Kenny, Holgate; Gueye, Davies (Schneiderlin, 64’), Rooney (Keane, 80’); Sigurdsson, Lennon (Lookman, 70’), Calvert-Lewin

Subs Not Used: Robles, Niasse, Vlasic, Baningme

Booked: Kenny, Davies

Huddersfield Town (3-4-3): Lossl; Schindler, Zanka, Malone (Mounie, 70’), Smith; Williams, Mooy; Quaner (Palmer, 46’), Ince,, Kachunga; Depoitre

Subs Not Used: Green, Hogg, Cranie, Lowe, Mounie, Hadergjonaj



Booked: Malone



Half Time: Everton FC 0 Huddersfield Town 0

Attendance: 39,167 (Away: 2,979)