Everton FC have announced they have parted company with manager Ronald Koeman in a statement released on their club website.

The news comes on the back of the Blues' disappointing 5-2 defeat at home to Arsenal yesterday afternoon which saw a chorus of boos echo around Goodison Park at the final whistle.

It also meant the Dutchman's side fell into the bottom three in the Premier League , having won just two of their nine league games this campaign.

A statement on the website read: “Chairman Bill Kenwright, the Board of Directors and Major Shareholder Farhad Moshiri would all like to express their gratitude to Ronald for the service he has given to the club over the past 16 months and for guiding the club to seventh place in last season's Premier League campaign.

Koeman has become the third Premier League managerial casualty of the season so far after Frank de Boer left Crystal Palace and Craig Shakespeare was sacked by Leicester City.

A shortlist of candidates has already been drawn up by the media and bookmakers with current Everton Under 23s boss David Unsworth the favourite, alongside former manager David Moyes , Burnley's Sean Dyche as well as Sam Allardyce and Carlo Ancelotti.

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner is also in the running, albeit further down the list and currently priced at 18/1.

A move to Merseyside does appear unlikely though - the German discussing his contentment in West Yorkshire during last Friday's press conference where he explained his family have recently moved over to join him in England.