Flying high in the league with fans continually praised for their match day atmosphere – everyone is taking more than an envious glance in the direction of Huddersfield Town.

And now supporters of Merseyside giants Everton have even taking to adopting one of the most popular chants heard at the John Smith's Stadium this season.

Fans favourite Michael Hefele has often been heard serenaded by the Blue White Army to the tune of dance track “This Girl” by Kungs vs Cookin’ on 3 Burners since his summer move from Dynamo Dresden.

And now the simply catchy ditty, to the tune of “Der, der, der, der, der – Michael Hefele” has been heard sung by Everton FC fans for new boy Morgan Schneiderlin.

The Blues' £20million signing from Manchester United has made a winning start to his career Goodison Park, coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 thrashing of Manchester City and then the 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The French international has clearly caught the imagination of Toffees fans with the player even taking to Twitter to express his love for the song.

Yet it isn't only the Blue half of Merseyside who have blatantly copied Huddersfield Town's original with Red rivals Liverpool FC also using it for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Well imitation is the highest form of flattery after all....