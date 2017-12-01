Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town travel to Merseyside this weekend to take on Everton FC in what will be Sam Allardyce's first game in charges of the Blues.

David Wagner's men make the trip on the back of three consecutive Premier League defeats and having failed to score on the road since the opening-day win over Crystal Palace.

Everton come into Saturday's Goodison Park encounter (kick-off 3pm) on the back of an impressive 4-0 victory at home to West Ham United which saw the Toffees keep only their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Allardyce, who watched from the stands for the mid-week encounter, will be looking to build on that result against a Terriers side he spent the 1984-85 season with as a player.

If you're planning on making the trip, take a look at Tom Harle's handy away day guide below.

What address should I plug into my Sat Nav?

Goodison Park, Goodison Road, L4 4EL

How many fans are going?

Town have sold out their allocation of 2,979 for the clash. They will be located in the far corner of the Bullens Road Stand, at the end closest to Stanley Park and right next to home fans in the Park Stand.

There will be 1,811 fans in the lower tier and 1,142 in the upper tier.

What’s the away end like?

Goodison was the world’s first purpose-built football ground and despite its charm, its lack of renovation since then shows.

There are a number of supporting pillars that can impede the view of travelling fans, particularly if you're at the back of the lower or upper tiers.

Where should away fans drink?

There are at least a dozen pubs within minutes’ walking distance of the ground welcoming to both home and away fans.

The Thomas Frost Wetherspoons - a 15 minute walk away on Walton Road - is a typical haunt for visiting supporters, while the Arkles is popular as it’s right next to the drop-off point for away coaches.

If you fancy mingling with Evertonians, try the Winslow, a stone’s throw from the ground, or the Spellow on Goodison Road.

What's the nearest train station?

The main railway station in Liverpool is Lime Street but it’s really too far to walk - nearly an hour - so either jump in a taxi or head to Kirkdale station.

Kirkdale can be reached on the Merseyrail Northern Line from Liverpool Central. Trains are very frequent and a single journey costs £3.

Alternatively, ask for a single to ‘Goodison Park’, get off a stop earlier at Sandhills and your ticket will be valid on a Soccerbus shuttle service straight to the ground.

What's the parking like for away fans?

Street parking is available in the Walton Village area if you’re prepared to get there a couple of hours before kick-off.

Otherwise, pay and display in Stanley Park for £8 or Walton Sports Centre, a 15-minute walk, for £5.

How much does a pie, pint and a programme cost?

According to BBC’s 2017 Price of Football survey, a cup of tea at Everton costs £2.40 - the joint fourth priciest in the Premier League.

A pie will set you back £3.30, reasonable when you look at the rest of the division, while the Toffees have joined the tide of teams raising programme prices to £3.50.

What do other fans think of the experience?

“It’s always nice going to Goodison Park as it’s one of a decreasingly small number of traditional grounds at this level. It’s a good atmosphere and the reasonably priced chippies around the ground are always a highlight.”

“It’s fairly easy getting back after the game, just follow the crowd and after walking for a bit, you’ll find a taxi back to Lime Street station.”

“The female toilets were absolutely disgusting and the stands were half falling apart with little leg room. It’s certainly historic!”

What happened last time?

The last time Town visited Goodison was in August 2010, when they were given a 5-1 hiding in the League Cup second round.

Lee Clark’s side nabbed a consolation when Jonny Heitinga put through his own net, although Lee Peltier was red-carded at 3-1 down to compound their misery.

Their previous Merseyside meeting was in the same competition as the Terriers lost 3-2 in a two-legged Worthington cup tie.