Huddersfield Town travel to Sam Allardyce’s Everton as they look to banish their away day blues in the Premier League.

The Terriers have shipped 14 goals in their last four away games - including three in four minutes on Wednesday at Arsenal - and it’s been over nine hours since they last netted on the road.

That was Steve Mounie’s third at Crystal Palace and a similarly clinical away performance will be in order on Merseyside.

Allardyce, who took the reins on Thursday, won’t have had long to implement his no-nonsense style - so the gaps in Everton’s leaky defence could still be there.

Below Sports Writer Tom Harle brings you everything you need to know ahead of the game.

Who’s playing?

Everton v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

When and where?

Saturday, December 2nd (3pm) at Goodison Park

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, before Match of the Day airs at the earlier time of 22:20 on BBC One.

Extended highlights will be on Sky Sports Premier League’s Match Choice from 10:30, with the game being broadcast live in 69 countries around the world.

Weather forecast?

The Met Office are predicting a gradual end to the recent cold snap, with maximum temperatures for Merseyside up at 9°C.

There is the slight chance of a sharp shower at kick-off though.

Who has said what about the game?

David Wagner has no trouble accepting defeats like Huddersfield Town’s 5-0 reverse at Arsenal midweek.

“It’s not a big surprise, it’s nothing extraordinary,” he said.

“We were aware that we would concede some defeats in the Premier League. We were aware that some of those defeats could be heavy, as well.

“We played a part in why this defeat happened and how it happened, so we accept it, analyse and move on.”

Sam Allardyce acknowledges that he may have to win over the Everton fans in his early days as Goodison boss.

“Whatever perception the fans have of me, there’s nothing I can do about that,” he said.

“Everyone has to win over fans and if you lose, fans criticise you.

“I have never played the same way at any club I have managed in the Premier League and I’ve managed seven.

“Luckily wherever I’ve been I have always managed to leave the club in a better position than when I started.”

Any team news?

Huddersfield Town have the same squad to work with on their trip to Merseyside with Wagner reporting no further injury issues in his media briefing.

The German switched to a three-man defence at the Emirates and he may choose to shuffle his pack with Tommy Smith and Chris Lowe waiting in the wings.

Kasey Palmer is fit and staking a claim for a place in the team, while Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic will return to training in December.

Phil Billing, meanwhile, looks set to wait until after the Christmas period for reintroduction.

Everton have chopped and changed their team of late, with defensive headaches continuing after Michael Keane and Leighton Baines picked up injuries at Southampton last weekend.

They will be kept out by calf and head injuries, with Mason Holgate and Cuco Martina expected to deputise after keeping a clean sheet against West Ham United midweek.

Saturday’s hosts have the most injured players in the Premier League with Ross Barkley, Yannick Bolasie, Seamus Coleman, James McCarthy and Ramon Funes Mori also out.

Tell me about Everton

Thursday's appointment of Allardyce - a former Town player for a season in 1984-85 - is a calculated gamble to revive the Toffees’ ailing fortunes.

The former England boss watched his new charges claim a vital 4-0 win over woeful West Ham on Wednesday, with Wayne Rooney rolling back the years with an eye-catching treble.

But it has been a disappointing campaign for the Toffees. Despite the experience in their defensive cohort and a club record summer spend of £142m, only Stoke City and the Hammers have conceded more league goals.

They have the same league record as Town and the same number of points, but sit a place higher in 13th on goal difference.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (21 Wins), Draws (13), Everton (22 Wins)

The League Cup has thrown up the most recent meetings between the two sides, in which Everton have held sway.

The Toffees won a second-round Carling Cup clash 5-1 in 2010 and triumphed 3-2 across two Worthington Cup legs in 1998.

The sides met four times in Town’s two-year top-flight stay in the early 70’s, with three ending in stalemates.

They shared an entertaining 2-2 draw at Goodison on Boxing Day 1971, with Frank Worthington and Jimmy Lawson on target for the Terriers.

Any match odds?

Everton are 7/10 with SkyBet, with the draw at 13/5 and Town priced 17/4.

They are also offering a price boost on Steve Mounie to score first, raised from 7/1 to 9/1.