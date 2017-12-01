The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town travel to Merseyside this weekend to take on an Everton side ahead of the Terriers by just goal difference.

The Toffees have had a rocky start to the Premier League this season, with Ronald Koeman feeling the weight of expectation after spending around £55m over the summer.

The Dutchman was sacked in October with David Unsworth taking temporary charge, but ex-Town man Sam Allardyce will be on the sidelines after being unveiled yesterday evening.

One man who has a job for life at his club is Town head coach David Wagner, who will likely revert to a more familiar formation after his side were beaten 5-0 at Arsenal on Wednesday having adopted a 3-4-3.

The German boss has three injuries to contend with - long-term absentees Michael Hefele, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Philip Billing - as well having Rajiv Van La Parra suspended for two more matches.

But who would you pick to start at Goodison Park this weekend?

