Huddersfield Town return from the international break with good news expected on some of their injured players.

Collin Quaner is expected to be back from a calf injury this weekend, while Steve Mounie could return from a heel injury suffered in the Terriers' 1-1 draw with Leicester last month.

Danny Williams' fractured foot could take longer to heal, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (ACL) are due to be out for longer.

But Town's Premier League rivals also have a number of injury concerns following the international layoff.

Here are all the players that could miss their team's clash with the Terriers...

Arsenal

November 29, Emirates Stadium

Shkrodan Mustafi - No return date set

Bournemouth

November 18, Vitality Stadium

Brad Smith - No return date set

Ryan Fraser - No return date set

Callum Wilson - No return date set

Adam Federici - December 16

Brighton

December 9, John Smith's Stadium

Davy Propper - No return date set

Chelsea

December 12, John Smith's Stadium

N'Golo Kante - No return date set

Everton

December 2, Goodison Park

Ramiro Funes Mori - April 1

Liverpool

October 28, Anfield

Sadio Mane - No return date set

Dejan Lovren - No return date set

Adam Lallana - No return date set

Nathaniel Clyne - No return date set

Adam Bogdan - No return date set

Manchester City

November 25, John Smith's Stadium

Fabian Delph - No return date set

Benjamin Mendy - April 18

Manchester United

October 21, John Smith's Stadium

Marouane Fellaini - October 28

Zlatan Ibrahimovic - January 1

Marcus Rojo - December 26

Paul Pogba - No return date set

Swansea City

October 14, Liberty Stadium

Kyle Bartley - November 18

Watford

December 16, Vicarage Road

Nathaniel Chalobah - No return date set

Isaac Success - No return date set

Younes Kaboul - No return date set

Craig Cathcart - No return date set

Thomas Hoban - No return date set