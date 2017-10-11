Huddersfield Town return from the international break with good news expected on some of their injured players.
Collin Quaner is expected to be back from a calf injury this weekend, while Steve Mounie could return from a heel injury suffered in the Terriers' 1-1 draw with Leicester last month.
Danny Williams' fractured foot could take longer to heal, while Michael Hefele (Achilles), Kasey Palmer (hamstring) and Jon Gorenc Stankovic (ACL) are due to be out for longer.
But Town's Premier League rivals also have a number of injury concerns following the international layoff.
Here are all the players that could miss their team's clash with the Terriers...
Arsenal
November 29, Emirates Stadium
Shkrodan Mustafi - No return date set
Bournemouth
November 18, Vitality Stadium
Brad Smith - No return date set
Ryan Fraser - No return date set
Callum Wilson - No return date set
Adam Federici - December 16
Brighton
December 9, John Smith's Stadium
Davy Propper - No return date set
Chelsea
December 12, John Smith's Stadium
N'Golo Kante - No return date set
Everton
December 2, Goodison Park
Ramiro Funes Mori - April 1
Liverpool
October 28, Anfield
Sadio Mane - No return date set
Dejan Lovren - No return date set
Adam Lallana - No return date set
Nathaniel Clyne - No return date set
Adam Bogdan - No return date set
Manchester City
November 25, John Smith's Stadium
Fabian Delph - No return date set
Benjamin Mendy - April 18
Manchester United
October 21, John Smith's Stadium
Marouane Fellaini - October 28
Zlatan Ibrahimovic - January 1
Marcus Rojo - December 26
Paul Pogba - No return date set
Swansea City
October 14, Liberty Stadium
Kyle Bartley - November 18
Watford
December 16, Vicarage Road
Nathaniel Chalobah - No return date set
Isaac Success - No return date set
Younes Kaboul - No return date set
Craig Cathcart - No return date set
Thomas Hoban - No return date set