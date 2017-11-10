Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans "live and breathe football" according to Danish defender Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen.

The 27-year-old joined Town from FC Copenhagen in the summer and has been blown away by the Terriers' support since he pulled on a blue and white shirt for the first time.

Zanka admitted the football culture in England is greater than that in Denmark and used Huddersfield as an example for the passion of the fans.

When asked about the differences between Danish and English football, Zanka told bold.dk: "It is of course different.

"In relation to England, football is a very small thing in Denmark. In a town like Huddersfield, everybody lives and breathes football - especially on Saturdays.

"It's very different from what I've been used to in Copenhagen.

"There are not as high expectations, and that's one of the things that's new to me. The other two clubs I've been to have been top clubs where there has been a demand for all matches to be won.

"Now I have come to a club where there is hope and everybody works hard for it.

"There is a reasonable attitude to what it means to be up there in the Premier League and at the same time be the team that has the lowest budget in the Premier League."

Zanka's spell in England is not the first he has had away from his native Denmark, with the centre back previously spending two seasons in the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven.

But the 6'2" defender made just 20 appearances in his two-year stretch with the Eredivisie leaders before returning to Copenhagen.

Although Zanka did not settle in the Netherlands, he believes he is now in the right place to make a name for himself outside of Denmark.

"There are many differences," he said.

"First of all, I've become a bit older and a lot better.

"This time I've been headhunted by a coach who was very excited about me as a person and as a player. He has had a high belief that I have been able to continue my skills directly into the Premier League.

"To have the backing from a coach, I never had in PSV."