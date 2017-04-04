The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Danny Ward has urged fans to ‘keep calm’ despite the side’s current dip in form during the SkyBet Championship run-in.

Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against strugglers Burton Albion saw automatic promotion pacesetters Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United extend their lead at the top of the table to nine and ten points respectively.

But the 23-year-old was quick to refute claims from rival clubs that Town were starting to feel the heat as the promotion race hots up, merely putting the weekend result down as one of those things.

“It was very disappointing and a sucker punch we didn’t deserve,” remarked Danny Ward ahead of Wednesday night’s clash against Norwich City (7.45pm kick-off).

“But we don’t take too much notice from anyone above or below us, we just carrying on doing what we need to do.

“All the boys are taking everything in their stride - it doesn’t feel like there is much expectation or pressure on us.

“We have a freedom to play and as we have said all season, there are no limits - we’ll just see where it takes us.

And the on-loan Liverpool stopper went on to send out a personal message to Huddersfield Town fans who may have become anxious at the club’s recent form which has seen David Wagner’s men concede five goals without reply in the past two league games.

“The supporters have been brilliant all season,” said Ward. “My personal message to them would be to keep calm.

“There’s still a lot of football to be played and who knows what can happen.

Town face Norwich at the John Smith’s Stadium tomorrow evening looking to recapture some of the scintillating football produced in the corresponding fixture at Carrow Road back in December.

In front of the Sky TV cameras on a Friday night, Town produced an attacking first half of football which blew the Canaries away to eventually seal a 2-1 victory for the side.

It was a result that many outside the football club felt sent out a statement of intent to the rest of the league – something Ward agrees with.

“We felt that maybe a few people outside of the club took a bit of notice of us,” he said.

“We perhaps made a bit of a statement but to us it was just another good away performance against a quality team.”

“Hopefully we can produce a similar result against them at the John Smith’s Stadium,” he added.