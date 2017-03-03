Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone pulling together has been the stand-out ingredient of Huddersfield Town’s season so far for chief executive Julian Winter.

The 51-year-old has been back at Town exactly a year and he’s delighted they are flying both under the radar and above all expectation.

“For any club to do well and achieve success, people have to pull together – and here that’s happened in spades,” said Winter.

“Internally, everyone has pulled together, then the fans have been off the scale!

“In terms of reaction to the product we are producing out on the field, the connection between the players, management staff and fans is something really special.”

Winter – a midfielder in his playing days and now a highly thought-of administrator – reckons there has been a sea change throughout the club.

“We sat down last summer as a board, management staff and Stuart (Webber) on the football side and almost tried to rethink how things were going to be for us and how to change expectation,” he explained.

“Some Championship clubs, and we were one, were survival clubs really – survival was okay.

“David (Wagner) is not a survival type of bloke, and he uses great language (to show that) like ‘no limits’ and ‘let’s see where it takes us’ and we all like that.

“We try and use it around the club and it’s helped us to more than thrive in the Championship, rather than accepting we are only going to survive.”

The turnaround was rapid.

“We went from a slight disappointment at the end of last season, losing the last two matches quite heavily, to moving quickly with our actions to prepare for this season,” he recalls.

“Getting players in quickly (was one element) and we are almost signing a player a week at one stage.

“We changed the training ground to vastly improve the facilities and, when the players came back, they could see it was different and that there was a different level of expectation.”

Winter believes the head coach’s idea to take the players away on a no frills pre-season trip to Sweden was a master stroke.

“All the players got to know each other very quickly, and then we had a really good pre-season topped off with a friendly against Liverpool, which was fantastic to have,” he said.

“I always felt we would have a good start, because we had done so much for that very purpose.

“I remember having a discussion with David when I first arrived about everyone contributing to the product on the pitch – and whatever any of the staff do, they are making a contribution to that product on the pitch.

“In that sense we aim to do the very best we possibly can, and then it’s about engaging with the supporters in everything – the way we play and the way we are trying to build. Winning is fantastic, of course, and that all comes along with success.”