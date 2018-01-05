Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Tom Harle

Huddersfield Town take on Bolton Wanderers tomorrow in the FA Cup third round.

Head coach David Wagner is likely to chop and change his team for the cup clash, with the likes of Aaron Mooy, Christopher Schindler and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen featuring in every festive fixture over the last month.

The boss admitted as much in his pre-match press conference, in which he also spoke about the returning Michael Hefele, new signing Terence Kongolo and the rumoured link between Town and Norwich City midfielder Alex Pritchard.

Here is everything the boss had to say ahead of Saturday's clash.

David Wagner on... Kongolo involvement at Bolton

"He will be involved, yes. If he starts, I haven't made the final decision. We will make the final decision after training at 3 o'clock. He had a winter break, like they have usually in Europe, a short one. He played his last game on 20th December and was with us on 2nd January so he had really two weeks off. He is fully fit. He was fully fit before the break and now he looked good in the first two training sessions.

David Wagner on... Kongolo addition

"He is a left-footed defensive player. He has played a lot of games as a centre-back and a lot of games at full-back as well. I think he will help us for sure. It's an important signing for us because we are short in terms for the centre-back position, with the injury Hefele had, although he's now back in training for two weeks. He played two games in six months and we cannot expect him to come back consistently on his best. Stankovic, who yesterday had his first training with the time. It was not fully training but he was involved for 80, 90 per cent of the session. He has not played for nine months.

"We needed competition, more competition for the rest of the season on this position. That he's also able to play full-back gives us more variations in our game, to playing with three centre-backs sometimes when we need it. That's very important for us."

David Wagner on... Kasey Palmer recall

"It is frustrating but on the other side, this is part of football. I was very frustrated because I didn't happen when he was with us but when he was on international break. We were not able to take a look on him in this period. At the end I wasn't surprised that Chelsea called him back when he wasn't involved as much as we thought.

"Everybody knows I like him, he's a great guy and a great character. He helped us massively in the last season but in the last twelve months, he was available only for three months. I understand he needs a restart now where needs more playing time on the level that suits him. Unfortunately we weren't able to provide that.

"I do not only accept the decision made by Chelsea but understand why they did it. I wish Kasey from the bottom of my heart only the best for the rest of the season."

David Wagner on... Alex Pritchard link

"If we have to bring further players in, it has to be an offensive player. This is what I think at the minute. If we will do it, nobody knows. We have an eye on the market.

"Pritchard is not my player, he's a Norwich player. I like him, yes. Do I think he will play for us? I have my doubts because I know how expensive British players are, especially in this window. This is not realistic for us.

David Wagner on... English market

"I have been long enough in England to know long enough what the prices are in this market. It's something we have to accept and can't change. This is why we try to go into the loan market if we work in Britain. If we are able to get some British players in, then we do it - like Tom Ince and Scott Malone - but it has to be realistic figures. If not, then not. I think we have been successful so far but this has to continue."

David Wagner on... managing his squad

"It's not about rest, it's about rotation. We rotated in the Premier League, so why shouldn't we rotate in this competition?

"We rate this competition, I love the FA Cup. It's the oldest competition in the world and we are involved against a great opponent. Bolton is a tough and physical opponent. We have rotated for eight weeks since we realised how busy it would be. It has worked out so far in terms of results and performances.

"We have injuries, but not more than other teams. With our small tight squad, this is something which is very good for us. This means there will be a different starting eleven to the last one but I'm not sure how many times we haven't made changes."

David Wagner on... winning the FA Cup

"No. It's not realistic to think about winning the FA Cup. Was it realistic for Huddersfield Town to get promoted? No. Was it realistic for us to have 24 points after 22 games in the Premier League? No, this was unrealistic. But it's possible. In football the unrealistic things happen and become possible. Rarely, unfortunately.

"Even if we give ourselves no limits, we haven't won any game. We will try like always everything we can to stay in the competition for as long as we can. We enjoyed being involved in this competition for a long time last season. Will this happen? Nobody knows. We will know after the game, but we really like this cup and we want to be involved in it.

David Wagner on... being the other side of an upset

"There is no doubt we have to be on our best. It's the case that we are now the Premier League side. We altogether know and have a lot of respect for Championship teams because we played there for a very long time. We know how good, how intense, physical the teams can be. We will be prepared for this, but this doesn't change that we want to win."

David Wagner on... the magic of the FA Cup

"For me, it's the history. It's the oldest football competition in the world. In Germany we are always looking over at this very old, traditional cup competition. This makes it so huge, so exciting. Even if it starts for us in the busiest period of the season. Unfortunately, there is not enough focus on the FA Cup because it's just another game in this very busy period.

David Wagner on... fatigue

"We have four or five players who played more or less every game and a lot of minutes. Even if we rotate, there are differences in the squad. This is one of the reasons I am happy to have Kongolo in the squad and that Hefele has been back training for two weeks. We have some more options there. The only position I can confirm is that Joel Coleman will start tomorrow, but otherwise we will have to choose later in the day."

David Wagner on... Joel Coleman

"To be honest, this is a very tight decision. At the end, in this case I like to go for the future of this football club.

"Rob has done brilliantly since coming here and has really pushed Joel to another level. Without this competition, Joel would have started to have taken it for granted that Rob was the number two. Rob really pushed him in training. We rotated sometimes on the bench with the goalkeepers. Consistently, Joel has performed well in training for five or six weeks and part of the reason is because Rob is part of the group."

David Wagner on... managing Michael Hefele

"This is anything but difficult. We have to be careful that we find a balance between giving him game time, training time and work with the Under-23's. We have to be honest, I think he played two games in six months since the final. This is more or less nothing.

"We have to build him up now, fitness-wise and finding a feeling again for the game, for spaces and for tempo. This isn't done in two weeks. We will help him to get back to his best and hopefully from this point, to improve as well. This needs time and we will give it to him. He is so important for us, in our dressing-room as well. I am very happy to have him back."

David Wagner on... Chris Lowe injury

"He isn't involved tomorrow. He is rested at the minute. He cannot put weight on his foot for another ten or 14 days. He is a doubt for the West Ham game as well.

"Everyone else is fit and back in training. Phil Billing is back, maybe he can be in the squad after his injury. Stankovic trained yesterday for the first time. This helps us for the rest of the season."

David Wagner on... importance of returnees

"It's very important. To be honest, Hef feels a little bit like a new signing because we know his character and what he gave to us before the injury. Phil has been out for three months, he feels a little bit like a new signing in a position where we need alternatives. Then we have Kongolo, a real new signing. We have strengthened our squad now. I am very confident and I hope we can enjoy the future."

David Wagner on... new signings

"It's all about the quality. If it's one, with the quality which will help us - good. If there are two, I take two as well. For us, it's more important to bring the right ones in and not too many. This is the situation we are in. It doesn't make it easier, everyone is searching for quality. We have to be quick and smart.

David Wagner on... fringe players proving themselves

"This is a chance, for sure. But every Premier League game is a chance, every training session is a chance. The League Cup was a chance. Every time when we are together, in work, everyone has a chance to impress and to raise his hand and say 'I'm ready boss.'

"This is always the case and they have done it. This is one of the reasons we have rotated. We do not want to just keep them happy, we wanted to win football matches and the players deserved to play.

David Wagner on... Bolton strengths

"It's obvious what they are about. It's a direct team, I don't expect they'll play a lot like Manchester City. This isn't the character of the team and the players. They will use their weapons and we know about them. We have to make sure our weapons are stronger."





David Wagner on... Kongolo settling in

"So far, so good. It's perfect that he speaks very good English. He has a Dutch passport so Rajiv is immediately close to him, he has been in Switzerland so Flo is immediately close to him. He played in Monaco so Steve Mounie is close to him. He has an anchor in this dressing-room.

"We should not have too high expectations after two days. But he is a very open-minded character. This is why he changed Monaco, not one of the worst places in the world, he came over here to Huddersfield and Yorkshire."

David Wagner on... season ticket price announcement

"I think it's so important for all of us, from the football side and from the fans side, to keep this vibe for as long as we can. This has to continue. Everybody has to have the opportunity to watch football in the John Smith's Stadium. This is a very good price for Premier League value, which you can hopefully have next season as well. I am very happy that it is still a very good price.

David Wagner on... Premier League prices

"What I can confirm, the more full the stadium is, the more exciting and enjoyable it is for all of us. If you are able to create an atmosphere like our supporters, it's amazing. I think that what our chairman is doing to keep the prices low. The only chance to consistently keep this atmosphere that everybody really enjoys, it's only possible if the prices are realistic.