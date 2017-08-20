Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town play their first ever home match in the Premier League today against fellow promoted outfit Newcastle United.

The updated John Smith's Stadium will play host to the two sides today, with a sell-out crowd set to take their seats for the 1.30pm kick off on Super Sunday.

Ahead of the game, Town owner Dean Hoyle expressed his pride in the current squad and explained his reasoning behind the additions to the side over the summer.

Here's everything he wrote in Town's updated programme, The Terrier: "As chairman - and a lifelong fan - of Huddersfield Town, I'm very proud to be able to write these notes for the programme of the club's first ever home Premier League fixture.

"To gain promotion to the top flight after a 45-year absence is an immense achievement and I would like to begin by congratulating every player on what they accomplished last season.

"It's only right for me to also thank you, the Club's loyal supporters, for your role in our success. Your contribution to creating a winning atmosphere here at the John Smith's Stadium and on the road was telling, as were the superb numbers you travelled to the capital in for that memorable day at Wembley on 29 May.

"Our maiden Premier League campaign got off to a fantastic start at Crystal Palace last weekend in every sense. I was obviously delighted with the result - one that dreams are made of - but I believe the level of performance we showed on the day bodes well for the following 37 fixtures.

"We invested this summer with a view of staying in the Premier League, not just to say hello, as David brilliantly put it recently. It's quite scary to see our Club spending fees of £11m on players, but I believe the performances of all our new recruits at Selhurst Park last weekend made everyone realise it will be money well spent.

"We have a giant leap in wages to make up in this division, even when compared to our fellow promoted sides Brighton & Newcastle. That has given us more scope to spend on transfer fees.

"A lot of hard work went into our recruitment this summer and I am delighted that we managed to identify our targets and get them through the door ahead of pre-season to give David and the squad as much time to prepare as possible.

"I spoke to the players ahead of last weekend's game and told them all that this is a big opportunity to show they belong in this division; something I firmly believe that they do. This Club will provide the platform for them to perform on the world's biggest stage.

"Welcome to the Directors, officials and other guests who have travelled to West Yorkshire with today's visitors Newcastle United; I hope you enjoy our hospitality and have a safe journey after the final whistle.

"The experience of many of our guests today should be markedly different to last season thanks to the hard work that has gone in to improve the John Smith's Stadium. We knew what needed to be done to bring the facility up to Premier League standard, but the true magnitude of the task at hand was brought into sharp focus once promotion was confirmed! It's taken true teamwork to accomplish it, but I'd like to thank all the Club's staff, alongside Phil and Jayne Armitage of KSDL for their roles this summer; they've gone beyond the call of duty for us.

"As I said to begin, today will be a proud occasion for me and everyone else connected with Huddersfield Town as we host our first Super Sunday clash. I'm sure we'll deliver an atmosphere fitting of the occasion - that's your challenge today!

"Remember - there's #NOLIMITS!"