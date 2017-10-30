Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Elias Kachunga believes the Terriers were unlucky to concede the first goal against Liverpool FC at Anfield on Saturday.

Daniel Sturridge latched on to a Tommy Smith header to put the Reds ahead on Merseyside after the interval, before Liverpool took control of the Premier League clash.

Town were unable to cause the Reds any problems at the back over the 90 minutes, but the DR Congo international believes the fortuitous first goal gave the home side the impetus in the second period and left Town with a mountain to climb.

In his post-match interview, Kachunga also touched on his - and Town's - goalscoring, as well as the Terriers' home form.

Here's everything he had to say at Anfield after the loss to Liverpool...

Kachunga on... the Liverpool defeat

"Liverpool has good quality but I think the first goal was a little bit unlucky.

"I think without this deflection there's nothing in this situation and then Liverpool is at home and they have scored the first goal and the supporters come behind them and then it's a little bit hard for us.

"For us we can lose here in Liverpool and next week is the next game for us at home and we want to take the three points again."

Kachunga on... the last two matches against Liverpool and Manchester United

"We go into every game and try to do something and try to get some points.

"Obviously last week was a perfect game for us and we took the three points against Man United.

"Today was a little bit unlucky in some situations but we go on to the next game and try our best."

Kachunga on... the Anfield experience

"It was a good experience, but only for the experience because we come back with nothing.

"It was good to play here against a high-quality team, but obviously we lost so now we have to keep up our head and go on to the next game."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kachunga on... goalscoring

"We played today away and also in deeper blocks so it's not always easy to come so quick forward when you play in a really deep block.

"And in some situations if we played a little bit better then we take some opportunities for us, but - as I said - the next game we play at home.

"It's a different game, different opponent and we want to get the three points at home."

Kachunga on... home form

"I think always for the smaller teams you have to be strong at home with your own supporters at your back.

"You know everything in the stadium and last week we showed when the supporters are so tight behind us it's always hard to play against us."