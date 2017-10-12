Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner faced the press today ahead of the weekend trip to Swansea City.

The boss discussed a range of topics in the half-hour media gathering, including his strike options, Aaron Mooy and the upcoming match.

Here is absolutely everything Wagner had to say to the press...

Wagner on... injuries

"Danny Williams is back in full training since we started the week and preparations for Swansea.

"Steve Mounie is with us over the majority, not over the whole week and not in every single minute of the training sessions, but he is on a good way as well.

"So maybe not for Swansea but the week after it looks like he'll be ready - but maybe for Swansea as well.

"And Danny is for sure involved and all the internationals are back healthy which helps as well.

"So we have a few more players and it looks like Collin Quaner will be back in full training next week as well."

Wagner on... Aaron Mooy

"We have to have the situation in our head but we are used to this situation.

"This is exactly the same as it was last season.

"In this season or in this international break - especially in the last game with overtime they played - he had now a lot of minutes in his legs.

"He is back since yesterday night so I haven't spoken with him face to face after the game.

"I will meet him now in the afternoon before training and we will have a good chat with him and we will see tomorrow how he looks like and what we have to do or what we will do with him.

"This is how the situation is.

"A lot of managers - especially in the Premier League - have these problems which you have to manage and have to handle.

"Aaron has done it very good in the past and we will come together to a decision if it makes sense if he starts on Saturday or not."

Wagner on... targeting the Swansea match

"Listen, at the end we target three points in every game.

"It is correct that maybe before some games it looks that we have a bigger chance than other games and of course Swansea is one of the opponents where I think we have a chance and this is one of the opponents where, like all the others, we try our best.

"But everything that we speak about before the game it's only based on stats and current situations which we have.

"Situations in the past which were doesn't count when you start the game.

"They think 'Huddersfield could be an opponent where we can collect some points' and we think 'Swansea could be an opponent where we could collect some points' and we will try everything, we will prepare ourselves as good as we can and we will go into the game like we've done in the past and try our best.

"We have for sure the feeling that we have a chance and we will search for our chance, but in the end, as always, no one knows before the game what will happen during the game."

Wagner on... creating chances and keeping the defence tight

"I think - and I have spoken with our defensive and offensive players now over the international break about the last games and our start in the Premier League - we all together have the responsibility for our defence and we all together as well have the responsibility for our offence.

"This means that, for example for a defensive player, every set piece were they go up front they have to see and they have to search for their opportunity to create a moment or to score - like we've done against Crystal Palace with a set piece.

"For our full backs it still means we like to create some moments - crosses, dangerous situations in the box.

"And I as well have spoken with our offensive line.

"I said 'come on, defensively it's a great working attitude, you've done everything that you have to do and in the offence we need goals and assists from these positions more than you've done in the first seven games'.

"But this is only an honest conversation that we have to improve, and we are aware that we have to improve, but this doesn't mean only our offensive players - it means as well that our defensive players have to search and use their situations if the have some, like we ask our offensive players that they have to defend.

"So we will never change our idea that we all together have responsibility for everything.

"This is exactly how we like to be successful and this is nothing we will change because of the situation that we conceded four goals against Tottenham or we only scored once in the last for games because we still have the feeling we are on the right way.

"If you see the Tottenham goals - and again, credit to Tottenham, they played very well on this day - the goals we conceded in this situation we made two easy avoidable mistakes before these goals.

"This was our biggest problem - not the quality of the opponent, in these single situations before the goals.

"Overall Tottenham was very strong - I think we were okay against Tottenham, it was a different defeat for me than the West Ham defeat.

"West Ham we were poor - we were not brave, not confident enough.

"We played with freedom against Tottenham - we tried it and they were better than us.

"4-0 was harsh, yes, but it is in the past and we know what went wrong and we know that Tottenham on this day was very, very good.

"So I think we are on the right way.

"I think it makes no sense to only look now on the last three games or four games because we always have to look at the whole picture and the whole picture is we arrived in the Premier League so far, we collected nine points out of seven games and now it's Swansea in front of us."

Wagner on... Liverpool vs Manchester United

"After the Swansea game we will look on this match for sure - the Battle of Britain.

"There is no bigger game in England than this one.

"Yes, we will have a look on this game after we've done our job on Saturday."

Wagner on... Klopp vs Mourinho

"This is different.

"Both teams will play differently when we face them so this is why, from the tactical point, it makes no sense to try to get some information out of this game because against us it will look different."

Wagner on... Steve Mounie

"He has inflammation in his heel and unfortunately it took longer than we expected, then we got a setback after he played West Ham because, before the West Ham game, he as well had exactly the same injury and now we wanted to make sure we did not rush his injury.

"So we are happy that he is back in training, not over the full training time, but over a lot of training he got minutes with the team this week.

"If it's enough for Saturday we will see, but I have the hope that it will be enough for the Man United game."

Wagner on... Mounie and Williams returning

"There is an outside chance for Mounie.

"I think Danny Williams will make the squad for sure and Steve Mounie has an outside chance for Saturday's squad and I think, if everything progress like we hope, he will be for sure in the squad against Man United."

Wagner on... Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie starting together

"Nobody knows in football, like always.

"There is a possibility, but usually in our idea, in our formation, we need one of these target men up front.

"Both have done well and what I like to have is the best out of everybody and for this in the majority we will play with one of them at the start of the game.

"But it could happen, yes, that we maybe take both as well, so I will not say that we will never do it, but usually we need one target man in our formation."

Wagner on... Michael Hefele

"We decided after we consulted a third specialist and they all together agreed that we should try it conservative without surgery, but this means that he will be out for six to eight weeks without surgery.

"This information was from before the international break so now two weeks are over and we will see how this progresses.

"Hopefully this is the right decision that his Achilles inflammation will stop with now the right recovery and rehabilitation strategies without the surgery.

"At the moment he is in Germany.

"He always will fly over to visit our medical department and our medical department was in Germany for two days with him and Collin Quaner in the last week so we have a good relationship and a good connection and we get a good input from the German guys and the German guys get a good input from us as well.

"I think we are in a very good way."

Wagner on... Collin Quaner and Kasey Palmer

"Collin Quaner probably is back in training in the next week - maybe the end of the next week.

"Kasey started on the grass with the fitness coaches - he started some ball work with the fitness coaches as well.

"I think he needs maybe another 10 to 14 days until he can train with us over the biggest part of the time.

"Then, very quickly, the next international break is in front of us.

"We will see if he is able to get some first minutes before the international break, but I'm pretty sure after the international break he'll be back in 100 per cent competition for a starting shirt."

Wagner on... Swansea being labelled a 'must-win' game

"We have the eighth game of the season, so no.

"Wembley was a must-win game if you like to have something in the head, but not Swansea.

"It's a game where we have the feeling we have a chance and this is a chance we will search for so we will not make the mistake that we now ask for 'must-win' games after seven games in the Premier League which we played and we have nine points out of.

"It's an important game like we played a lot of important games in this season so far.

"It's a game where we really have to be on our best - we have a lot of respect for Swansea's team, their manager, their setup, their idea of football even if we have ambitions of being successful.

"We know that they had some problems in the first home games in the Premier League so far."

Wagner on... beating the teams around Town

"Listen, I think if we now look on the season so far we have done exactly this.

"Against all the teams where maybe everybody thinks these are teams who will be in and around us where we should be successful and should collect points, we have done it so far.

"I think this has shown that we are competitive in the Premier League.

"But on the other side I am totally sure that you have to collect some points against the top teams as well over the season.

"If you speak about the top six there are 12 games against the top six in the Premier League season.

"I think a club like us, and all the other clubs in and around us as well, you have to collect some points - 2, 3, 4, 5, I don't know.

"But I think you cannot say 'okay, we will collect no points in these 12 games and we have to be focused on the other ones'.

"This isn't how it should work - you have to try and collect some points against the big names as well.

"This makes it much easier to have a successful season for a club like us."

Wagner on... focusing on Swansea

"It makes no sense at the minute to think too far ahead.

"Now it's all about Swansea - how we can be successful against Swansea, how we can cause them some problems.

"Even if we are aware about what other opponents have done when they played them at home where they have had some problems so far.

"We know we have a chance and we are searching for it.

"What comes afterwards we will see.

"I think we have shown that even against Tottenham we wanted to win and we tried - they were better than us and they beat us. Accept it and go forward to the next one."

Wagner on... Scott Malone links to Leeds

"This is the first thing I've heard."

Wagner on... Scott Malone pushing for a starting spot

"He is close.

"A lot of players are close and he has started some games in this season as well.

"I think we have the competition in a lot of positions and in the left back position as well.

"He had a good week. He has had a good season so far.

"Like Chris Lowe I think has had a good season - he had some more problems maybe in the first Premier League games than he had in the Championship and this is why we are happy we have two competitors for this position.

"And Scott Malone is a player we have in our head for the whole season and for Swansea as well."

Wagner on... Scott Malone playing on the left wing

"If nothing extraordinary happens I think we have wingers which are natural wingers who usually can deliver us more on the winger position rather than Chris Lowe and Scott Malone, but nobody knows what happens over the season.

"But this is not an option for me at the minute with Scott Malone or Chris Lowe playing as a winger and the other as a full back."

Wagner on... the Q&A at Middlestown Working Men's Club

"As I think you can imagine they are very excited and they have shown it - they were there in numbers.

"It was a funny night which we had together and I think we've done it because this is our base.

"Our fan base is so important that the supporters say behind us over the whole season, not only the first seven games, and they have done it so far.

"I said this at the event: if we like to be successful and if we like to reach our targets then we have to have this support which we had in the beginning in the first seven games over the whole season.

"This is the only chance we have, and they said to me I can trust and believe them to be there."

Wagner on... working on cutting out mistakes over the international break

"Not on the mistakes in general - this is nothing you can work on.

"This is only a lack of concentration or a lack of focus in this situation.

"This was not a tactical individual mistake, this was only a lack of concentration and making the wrong decision in this moment as an individual.

"Something which should not happen, but it happens in football.

"You have to accept it.

"Unfortunately too often and unfortunately against a team with the quality of Tottenham, it's a goal.

"We were aware that if we wanted to get something out of this game, or something out of the games against the4 top teams, you have to make sure that you are 100 per cent in terms of concentration and focusing on every single situation and you cannot make such individual errors like we have.

"There were too many in this game and too big and too easy ones and too avoidable ones as well.

"But, as I said, it's something we have to accept and we will learn from it.

"It is always different if you speak about it with a group as a manager or if they feel it and now they have felt it and I am totally sure we have learned our lessons from this game."

Wagner on... the confidence in the squad

"At the minute we have no problems with confidence.

"We have nine points from seven games and, as I said, we always collected points against the teams which are maybe the teams we are competing against in the Premier League.

"We have enough confidence to go to Swansea and say 'okay, we are here and we will try our best and we have the ambition to get some points'.

"Swansea is a very good footballing side.

"They are able to keep the ball. They have, at the minute, some problems creating chances, but, on the other side, they are very difficult to break down.

"They didn't give a lot of chances away.

"This is exactly what Swansea at the minute is all about.

"We are aware of it and we will try to find a way to collect as many points as we can on Saturday."

Wagner on... Laurent Depoitre and Steve Mounie

"I think we can be very happy with the two target men we have up front.

"Both, when they started, delivered.

"Both were a threat so far and this is exactly what we like to have - two players who really push each other that if he starts, he delivers his best to keep his starting shirt.

"Both have done it.

"Hopefully Steve Mounie will be back in contention for the Swansea squad and this is exactly what we like to have and we are happy to have both of them."

Wagner on... Aaron Mooy nearing World Cup qualification

"I wish that he made it automatically in the international break before the last one.

"Unfortunately he had to play the semi-finals and now the final.

"Of course he is my player, our player, I wish him all the best with the national team as well and now when he is in the final I know he is desperate, like the whole of Australia, to get to the World Cup."

Wagner on... Aaron Mooy returning from international duty

"I haven't spoken with him face to face so far.

"I will meet him before training at 3 o'clock, but in the past he made the right decisions during the flights that he is fresh enough for the games which are in front of him and he was able to take all the positive vibrations from Australia or the energy he maybe lost on the grass but he got back because he was involved in the national team and they always did some steps to the World Cup.

"So he had some positive energy and emotions as well.

"In the past I think we managed it well and now we will see.

"Now is the first time he has played overtime in the second game of the international break.

"This is maybe now a new situation even if he only came in after 11 minutes so it was not the whole 120 minutes, it was a little bit less but still more than 90 minutes.

"We will see how he looks.

"He is experienced enough and we are now experienced enough hopefully to find out how fresh he is and how big his impact can be on Saturday."

Wagner on... the return of Danny Williams

"It's the perfect moment that he is back in full training since we started the preparation for the Swansea game.

"Phil Billing came back healthy from Denmark's Under 21s as well - I spoke with him yesterday when he was in my office so he feels good as well.

"We have alternatives if it should be the case that Aaron feels not fresh enough or is only fresh enough for 80/85 minutes.

"We will see what we will do for Saturday.

"We have two further training sessions today and tomorrow and a lot of conversations for sure, and then we will see what we will do."

Wagner on... Danny Williams and Phil Billing pushing for a starting spot

"Danny Williams had a very good week so far.

"He is desperate, full of energy and desire - you see this in training.

"And Phil Billing had two very successful games with Denmark's Under 21s and he as well can now step up again like he did at the beginning of the Premier League season.

"I think then were the first international breaks he has had where he has to find his rhythm as well, because it was the first time that he traveled in an international break, played further games in the international break, so his body and his mentality as well has to adapt to this situation.

"Now he has done it a second time, he is a little bit more used to this situation.

"This is exactly what you need at this age - to get used to situations and gain you experience and I have every hope that he now steps up as well after the last international break."