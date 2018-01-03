Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's latest signing Terence Kongolo faced the media for the first time as a Terrier today.

The 23-year-old answered questions on the move, the influence of David Wagner and his style of football in an all-encompassing interview with members of the regional and national media.

Here is everything he had to say at PPG Canalside this morning.

Kongolo on... how the move came about

Last month I spoke with the coach at Monaco (Leonardo Jardim) and I told him that I wanted to play.

He told me it would be better if I went out on loan somewhere. So my management went out to look in the Premier League and Ligue 1, then we decided to come to Huddersfield Town.

I then spoke with David (Wagner) and he gave me a good feeling, so I decided to come and play for Huddersfield.

Kongolo on... life at Monaco

I think each professional wants to play but sometimes this doesn't happen so you have to accept it. So I made the choice to come to the Premier League and for me it's the right step for me to improve.

I gave everything on the training pitch at Monaco, but sometimes the coach would give a chance and then other times he wouldn't, it was difficult.

So I spoke with the coach (Jardim) and I said to him I want more minutes. He said it was for the best if I went out on loan somewhere, so I am here in Huddersfield.

Kongolo on... David Wagner and the influence he had on the move

Yes he was very important. I spoke with him about how he wants me to play in the Huddersfield Town system. He was very important for me coming here.

Before I spoke with David, I spoke to my management and they told me he is a good coach.

He is a German and if you see German coaches they like their jobs, so I talked with David and I had a good feeling.

After the meeting with the coach (Wagner) I had made my choice to come to Huddersfield.

(Image: John Early (alightmonkey))

Kongolo on... his qualities as a player

I'm a central defender, but I can also play full-back, which for him (Wagner) it is good. With Huddersfield having a lot of injuries and having to play a lot of games in the Premier League, the coach has the option to play me.

I'm a warrior and I give everything. Defensively I try to eliminate my opponent, so the supporters will like how hard I am on the field.

But I can also play full-back. I am fast, maybe I can be stronger but I am good in the air. I am a bit of everything.

Kongolo on... the Premier League

It's a big competition, so I have to prove who Terence Kongolo is.

We'll just have to see how I'm going to get on in the Premier League. It's always been my ambition to play in the Premier League.

I didn't know it would be for Huddersfield, but this is a good step.

There are a lot of great players, so if you watch Chelsea and Manchester clubs you know you are playing against top players. So I think when I start to play, I will be testing myself.

Kongolo on... his knowledge of Town

I've seen that the fans are great here and they are a team. I can see that they can play football but they are also tough, so for me it is a good team.

Kongolo on... getting into the team

I will do my best in training and give everything for the team, then the coach can decide.

Kongolo on... his brother's tips before he came

He said if you come to the UK it's cold and rainy so I prepared myself before I came.

I spoke with him about football over here and he said League One is a good competition but he doesn't know much about the Premier League. I've prepared myself for the rain and the cold, so here we are.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Kongolo on... Town staying up

We have to do our best and give everything, then we will see at the end of the season.

Kongolo on... his options in January

I think there was lots of options but my management told me about Huddersfield or Bordeaux in Ligue 1, but I decided to come to the Premier League to prove myself with a lot of people watching.

When I spoke to the Monaco coach (Jardim), he wanted to make the squad smaller because they were out of the Champions League.

He told me they were going down to 18 players and I wouldn't be getting any game-time, so it was better if I go and play in the Premier League.

Kongolo on... his decision to join Town

I spoke with Rajiv (Van La Parra), he said it's a good step for you and you will improve your game here.

I also spoke with my little brother (Rodney), he said about the weather but also a good feeling about the country.

I also have my mother and my other brother over here, they live in Manchester.

We have Rajiv and Mounie who speaks French at the club, so they will help me to settle.

I also spoke with Leroy Fer and (Georginio) Wijanldum who are in the Premier League, so I will speak with them about my games in the Premier League. I have a lot of Dutch friends in England.

Kongolo on... the Premier League

In Monaco I didn't play too much, and with Huddersfield they're going to give me the chance to play.

This is important for me to get minutes and look to improve my game.

It is important that I play, and I want to win each game. Then at the end of the season will see how many points we have.

Kongolo on... breaking in to the Town team

I have to give everything in training, and the coach will decide if I'm in the starting XI or not.

Kongolo on... his influence

At Feyenoord, it was the big players like Dirk Kuyt and Kazim Kazim (Colin Kazim-Richards) who helped me a lot.

Because before I was a child and I played like one too, but they spoke with me and I started to play more at Feyenoord.

They helped me a lot.

Kongolo on... the Dutch national team

At Feyenoord I had a few injuries, so I wasn't in the national squad.

But the coach said if you play for your club team and you impress, you will be up for selection.

Kongolo on... winning the Eredivisie with Feyenoord

It was the first time I had won a league, so it was good and I hope I can do that again in my career.

But to win the league you have to give everything and be a team, also spirit inside the dressing room is important.

I think Huddersfield has a good team spirit here and they are warriors.

Huddersfield also plays good football so I have a good feeling.

Kongolo on... playing in the 2014 World Cup

I only played three minutes but it was a good experience. I played with big players like (Arjen) Robben, (Dirk) Kuyt and (Robin) Van Persie, so it was a good experience.

Kongolo on... his long-term future

No I haven't thought about it. I am here in Huddersfield to play and improve myself. We will see what happens in the future.

Kongolo on... Town's playing style

I spoke with the coach (Wagner) and he showed me how the team plays. This style suits me and I decided to come to Huddersfield.

Kongolo on... teams in the Premier League he likes to watch

I don't watch a lot of football.

Kongolo on... the FA Cup

I don't know much about the FA Cup, but each competition I want to win. Surprises are good to help me develop my career.

Kongolo on... being prepared

If the coach put me in the first XI, I am ready, so we will see.

First I have to train with the whole team, we will just have to wait and see.

Kongolo on... the loan move affecting his international hopes

Yes, maybe if I play matches they can see that Kongolo is playing now.

So hopefully if I play well, I will be back in the national team.

Kongolo on... Rajiv Van La Parra

Yes I spoke with him before I came.

He is much older than me but in the youth team at Feyenoord he was in the Under 19s, and I was much younger.

But that was first time I came into contact with him.