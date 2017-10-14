The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town return to action after the international break with a crucial clash against Swansea City.

Neither side recorded a Premier League win in September so will be hoping October brings a change in fortunes.

David Wagner this week underlined the importance of not just targeting points from teams around them, but make no bones about it - this is a game Town need to look to win.

Who’s playing?

Swansea City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League.

When and where?

Saturday, October 14 (3pm) at the Liberty Stadium.

When and where can I watch highlights?

A brief highlights package will be available to Sky subscribers on the Score Centre app from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day airing on BBC One from 10:20pm.

Extended highlights will be on Match Choice on Sky Sports Premier League from 10:30pm.

Weather forecast?

According to the Met Office, it will be a settled day in South Wales with a cooling wind and cloud cover for the most part. Maximum temperature 16°C.

Who has said what about the game?

Head coach David Wagner hoped his side will continue their good record against the Premier League’s lesser lights.

“If you look at the season so far we have done exactly this - taken points from teams who people may think will be around us,” he said.

“This is a game where we have a chance – and maybe before the game it looks like we have a bigger chance than some other games.

“We have nine points so far and have played a lot of important games this season. This is another one where we have to be at our very best.”

Swansea boss Paul Clement is aware Town will be targeting three points from tomorrow’s game.

“When a team comes up and has first experience of Premier League football you play with excitement and then without fear.

“They started well but have found things difficult since.

“They will want to get back on track against us but we are optimistic our form will change.”

Any team news?

David Wagner’s press conference on Thursday proved a real mixed bag in terms of player availability .

In the short-term, Steve Mounie is doubtful for the trip to the Liberty Stadium but Danny Williams will be welcomed back into the fold providing welcome back-up to the jetlagged Aaron Mooy who will be assessed.

Philip Billing will also compete for a place in the middle of the park after impressing on international duty with Denmark Under 21s.

There was positive news on longer-term absentees, with Collin Quaner and Kasey Palmer a week and a month away from returning respectively, while Michael Hefele will not require surgery.

Swansea, meanwhile, have been hit with a double injury blow as Bayern Munich loanee Renato Sanches has been ruled out and Wilfried Bony is a significant doubt.

Tell me about Swansea City

Swansea will be hoping a return from the international break can help them arrest a run of poor home form.

Their 2-0 defeat of pointless Palace in August was a rare highlight, with three straight defeats making form at the Liberty Stadium an early concern.

Jordan Ayew is a threat the Town midfield will be wary of, although Laurent Depoitre should get some change from out-of-sorts defender Alfie Mawson.

League Head to Head Record

HTAFC (23 wins), SCFC (13 wins), draws (14)

Although this is the first time in 10 years the two sides have faced off, Huddersfield boast an excellent record against Swansea ahead of their first ever top-flight meeting.

Town have won their last two visits to South Wales, both in League One, with Malvin Kamara and Gary Taylor-Fletcher netting winners in 2007 and 2006 respectively.

Their last defeat on Swans soil came in 2004, with the Terriers ending the game with nine men after Paul Scott and Ian Hughes were both red-carded.

Any match odds?

No one fancies either side in particular with BetVictor having Town at 29/10 to win, with Swansea 6/5 and the draw priced at 11/5.

With Wagner’s side trailing for only 99 minutes this season so far, they are 6/4 with BetVictor to score the first goal.