Former Huddersfield Town loanee Izzy Brown has revealed his season is over.
The Chelsea player has been at Brighton since summer but suffered a knee injury in Monday’s FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace.
It turns out he’s torn the cruciate ligament in his right knee and won’t play again until next season.
A member of Town’s Wembley promotion winning team only in May, Brown wrote on Instagram about the extent of the damage to his knee.
Brown wrote: “Not the news I wanted to hear, I have torn my ACL & it will need surgery to fix.
“I will come back fitter & stronger and hopefully be ready for next season.
“Thank you to everyone at Brighton for the love and support they showed towards me, the fans, the staff & all the players.
“I’ve met some amazing people here & these memories will be with me forever.
“See you all next season.”
Brown has played 15 times for Brighton this season, including their 2-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium last month.
He played 41 matches on loan for Rotherham and Town last season, including the play-off final, which was his 21st in Town colours.