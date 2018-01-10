Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town loanee Izzy Brown has revealed his season is over.

The Chelsea player has been at Brighton since summer but suffered a knee injury in Monday’s FA Cup victory against Crystal Palace.

It turns out he’s torn the cruciate ligament in his right knee and won’t play again until next season.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A member of Town’s Wembley promotion winning team only in May, Brown wrote on Instagram about the extent of the damage to his knee.

Brown wrote: “Not the news I wanted to hear, I have torn my ACL & it will need surgery to fix.

“I will come back fitter & stronger and hopefully be ready for next season.

“Thank you to everyone at Brighton for the love and support they showed towards me, the fans, the staff & all the players.

“I’ve met some amazing people here & these memories will be with me forever.

“See you all next season.”

Brown has played 15 times for Brighton this season, including their 2-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium last month.

He played 41 matches on loan for Rotherham and Town last season, including the play-off final, which was his 21st in Town colours.