Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies won three out of three awards at Queens Park Rangers' end of season awards ceremony tis year.
The Huddersfield-born goalkeeper - who helped Town to promotion in 2011/12 - was handed the player of the season award, player's player of the season award and the Junior Hoops player of the season award after a strong season in west London.
This season he has made 131 saves - the fourth highest in the Championship - and has helped Ian Holloway's men claw themselves out of a potential relegation scrap.
The 27-year-old left Town for QPR back in 2015 for an undisclosed fee and has become a mainstay in the Hoops' net.
Smithies' most memorable moment for the Terriers came in the 2011/12 League One play-off final penalty shootout against Sheffield United when he buried his spot kick before seeing his Blades counterpart Steve Simonsen blaze over from 12 yards.