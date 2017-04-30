Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Alex Smithies won three out of three awards at Queens Park Rangers' end of season awards ceremony tis year.

The Huddersfield-born goalkeeper - who helped Town to promotion in 2011/12 - was handed the player of the season award, player's player of the season award and the Junior Hoops player of the season award after a strong season in west London.

This season he has made 131 saves - the fourth highest in the Championship - and has helped Ian Holloway's men claw themselves out of a potential relegation scrap.

The 27-year-old left Town for QPR back in 2015 for an undisclosed fee and has become a mainstay in the Hoops' net.

Smithies' most memorable moment for the Terriers came in the 2011/12 League One play-off final penalty shootout against Sheffield United when he buried his spot kick before seeing his Blades counterpart Steve Simonsen blaze over from 12 yards.