Nahki Wells may be the most recent Huddersfield Town man to make the trip across the Pennines to Turf Moor, but the Terriers could face another one of their former players this weekend.

During the 2012/13 Championship season, Scott Arfield came on as a 39th minute substitute for Huddersfield Town against Burnley FC - replacing the injured Oscar Gobern.

The majority of Arfield's appearances for Town were from the bench that campaign, with the Canadian international competing for a midfield place with Oliver Norwood, Adam Clayton and Keith Southern at the time - and losing.

Seven months later, the Arfield ran on to the pitch of the John Smith's Stadium wearing the claret shirt of Burnley FC to face the club who let him go for free that summer.

Town won that match 2-1, but Arfield played against Town for the Clarets three more times in the Championship between 2014 and 2016 - he was on the winning side every time.

The versatile and industrious midfielder was an instant hit with Sean Dyche at Burnley - scoring eight goals in 42 starts during his debut season.

He played a key role in two Burnley promotions to the Premier League and has made 71 top flight appearances for the Clarets to date.

This season Dyche has utilised him in tough away games at Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea to add another body to the midfield. Against Liverpool - in a slightly more advanced role behind new striker Chris Wood - Arfield grabbed the opening goal of a 1-1 draw with a neat volley.

Ahead of the weekend match, Dyche said of Arfield: "Sometimes players who've been here a while get forgotten a little bit, he's been here since my first summer, and he's been a fantastic servant."

"To come out of Huddersfield on a free, not knowing where his journey is going to go next, coming here, with what he and the club has achieved, he's played a big part in that and been excellent."

The midfielder has however never scored against Huddersfield Town - here's to hoping he doesn't start now.