By Steven Downes

There are still plenty of ex-Huddersfield Town managers hanging about in English football and one of them has just taken charge at Coventry City - Mark Robins.

Robins - who's first game in charge of the Sky Blues is on Saturday at home to Bradford City - will be hoping he can save Coventry from what looks like certain relegation from League One.

Robins has previously been at Coventry before, taking charge of them for a six month period before moving to West Yorkshire.

He has plenty of experience guiding teams away from the danger zone - not least at Town - but also at Scunthorpe United.

Robins took charge of 68 games at Town, winning 23, drawing 14 and losing 31 fixtures. He left Town with a win percentage of 33%.

Town recently came up against another ex-Town manager in the shape of current Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce's Villa lost 1-0 to Town on Tuesday night, but since leaving Huddersfield in 2000 he has gone on to have a successful managerial career.

The 56-year-old has managed a number of clubs, including the likes of Hull, Birmingham City and Sunderland, and will now be looking to take Aston Villa back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

However, it was in fact Bruce who was in charge the last time Town were as high up in the second tier of English football as they are now.

Many fans blame Bruce for the failure of Town not getting promotion to the Premier League in 2000 and for the sale of top scorer Marcus Stewart to Ipswich Town.

Bruce's 66 games at Town was eventful, with the boss winning 25 of them, drawing 16 and losing 25 - leaving Bruce with a win percentage of 37% while at Town.

Another man to see good times at the club is current Preston North End manager Simon Grayson.

Grayson was the man to help Town finally achieve promotion back in 2012 when they beat Sheffield United on penalties at Wembley.

The boss is now in charge of Preston who currently sit ninth in the Sky Bet Championship.

With a slim chance of getting into the play-offs, it has been a successful season for Grayson's men so far.

While at Town, Grayson took charge of 49 fixtures, winning 17, drawing 15 and losing 17 of them, with his win percentage at 34%.

Two men - like Robins - who are trying to take their side out of the relegation battle are Neil Warnock and Lee Clark.

Warnock, who managed Town back in the mid 90s, guided the club to promotion in the 1994/95 season.

He has since gone on to work for many sides, getting clubs promoted such as QPR and helping to save clubs from relegation like Rotherham last season.

Now at Cardiff City, Warnock has something of a re-building job to do at the former Premier League club.

With the immediate danger of relegation now a distant memory, Warnock has expertly guided Cardiff to 13th in the league table.

The manager took charge of 108 games at Town, winning 44, drawing 34 and losing 30. His win percentage with Town is 40%.

Clark is now in charge of Bury, and is hoping to guide the club away from the League One drop zone.

The ex-Newcastle United man tried for two seasons at Huddersfield to get the club up to the Championship and nearly did it - taking them to the League One playoff final.

Town were beaten by Peterborough United on that day at Old Trafford.

Clark was then let go ahead of the last quarter of the 2011/12 season, leaving Simon Grayson to eventually get Town promoted.

Since leaving Town, Clark has gone on to manage both Blackpool and Birmingham City and had a managerial stint in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

The boss took charge of Town for the longest period out of all the ex-Town managers still working.

He managed Town through 178 fixtures, winning 87, drawing 51 and losing 40 - which works out at a win percentage of 48%.

Lastly, Chris Powell - who took over Huddersfield Town in 2014 - is now assistant manager at Derby Country.

He steered Town to safety through the 2014/15 season, but was sacked the following campaign.

His reign lasted 57 games while at the John Smith's Stadium club, winning 15, drawing 20 and losing 22 of his matches, with a win percentage of 26%.