Two former Huddersfield Town men are in contention for a place in Oxford United's starting line-up for the Checkatrade Trophy final later today.

The Us take on Coventry City at Wembley - with kick off at 2.30pm - with the winner lifting the controversial cup.

The competition replaced the Football League Trophy this year, but has been criticised for allowing category A academy sides to enter, leading to fan dissent and low attendances.

But Coventry and Oxford United fans will still pile down to Wembley for the chance to see their sides lift silverware.

And Oxford could have two former Town men in their starting XI.

Ex-Town left-back Joe Skarz will likely start for the Us having made 33 appearances for Michael Appleton's side already this season.

The defender has made four appearances in the Checkatrade trophy so far this season, but his highlight came in another domestic tournament.

Skarz played a full 90 minutes in the FA Cup fourth round clash against Newcastle, when the Us beat Rafa Benitez's side 3-0.

Another former Town man to keep a clean sheet that day was goalkeeper Simon Eastwood.

The 27-year-old made just one senior appearance for Town - against Leyton Orient in 2009 - and has since played for Halifax, Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.

Eastwood has made 55 appearances - in his second stint with Oxford - this season and will undoubtedly start between the sticks at Wembley on Sunday.

Ex-Huddersfield Town captain Nathan Clarke will however have to settle for a seat in the stands due to being cup-tied.

The 33-year-old signed for Coventry from Bradford City in January and has become a mainstay in the Sky Blues' defensive line.

Clarke will be sorely missed by ex-Town boss Mark Robins -now in charge of Coventry - who will have to re-jig his back four for the Wembley clash.

The defender played against Bury, Morecambe and Cambridge United for the Bantams in the earlier stages of the competition.