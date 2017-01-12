Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater believes Huddersfield Town forward Nahki Wells is one of the best Bermudan players currently playing professional football.

'The Goat' scored 103 goals in 189 games for City and is recognised as one of the greatest footballing talents the nation has produced.

The 46-year-old - who has an unofficial public holiday named after him in his native country after receiving the freedom of Bermuda - heaped praise on the former Carlisle and Bradford City forward who has bagged four goals in his last six appearances for Town.

He hailed the national team captain as a "trailblazer" for Bermudan football, highlighting the forward's growth since his time in the lower leagues.

In an interview with bwin , the City cult hero said: "The trailblazer is Nahki Wells, who’s been great for Huddersfield Town since arriving in 2014 and he’s only got better as he’s moved up divisions.

"He’s a really exciting player for the country and I hope he can continue to push on at Huddersfield and showcase Bermudan football."

Goater - who has been immortalised by City fans with their 'Feed the Goat' chant - went on to explain why some of his compatriots fail to adapt to English football.

"The problem with Bermudan players is adjusting to the aggressiveness of English football, especially the lower leagues," he explained.

"The kick and rush football here isn't as suited to Bermudan players, who are used to a slower, more technical style of play."

Goater is Bermuda's top scorer ever with 32 goals in 36 appearances, while Wells has five in nine.