Huddersfield Town have been linked with a move for former goalkeeper Alex Smithies this week.

The stopper left his boyhood club for Queens Park Rangers in 2015, signing a three-year deal with the Hoops.

But rumours had emerged on Twitter that the Terriers were interested in resigning their 2012 play-off final hero, with first-choice keeper Danny Ward set to return to parent club Liverpool at the end of the campaign.

Smithies himself had not seen the rumours when asked about them, but admitted he was happy at the London club - but refused to rule out a return to Town in the long-term future.

“I don't know, it's hard to say isn't it," he said.

“I don't know anything about the rumours but it is my club and in the long-term future who knows what's going to happen?

“Right now I'm happy at QPR and I've got three years left on my contract so I'm in no rush to get out.”